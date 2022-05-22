High school tournaments? This is the week

Rain, rain, stay away.
This week is arguably the biggest of the year in high school sports, with tournaments beginning or continuing in five different sports. It's a week to make sure the vehicles are ready to go, to keep the grandparents on schedule and to wish the gas prices were lower. Seasons and/or careers can end at any time, so staying on schedule is important.
And congratulations can be extended to Terre Haute South, which has won three sectional championships (girls track, boys track, girls tennis) already.
Chronologically, here is how the week looks.
• Softball — Sectionals begin Monday throughout Indiana, and Paris plays for an Illinois Class 2A regional championship at St. Joseph-Ogden.
Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South both play Monday at Plainfield, North against the host team and South following against Avon, both hoping to return for Tuesday semifinals and possibly a North-South championship game on Monday.
West Vigo and Northview play Monday at Owen Valley, the Vikings at 5:30 p.m. against the host Patriots followed by the Knights against Indian Creek. Again, the championship game is Wednesday.
The Wabash Valley's ranked teams — second-ranked Sullivan and fifth-ranked South Vermillion in Class 2A, fourth-ranked Clay City in Class A — all drew first-round byes and play Tuesday at South Knox, South Vermillion and White River Valley respectively. Championship games are Wednesday at South Knox and WRV but Thursday at South Vermillion. A Thursday championship is also scheduled at the Class A Riverton Parke Sectional that includes the Panthers and North Vermillion.
Parke Heritage plays Monday at South Vermillion and the Wolves will face the Wildcats on Tuesday if they win.
• Girls tennis — Terre Haute South is the favorite at the Crawfordsville Regional, playing Fountain Central on Tuesday.
The other Tuesday match at Crawfordsville is Greencastle against the host Athenians, and the championship match is Wednesday. Indoor courts are usually available so this tournament should stay on schedule.
Bloomfield is another sectional champion that will play on Tuesday at Jasper, while North Central's Paloma Keller and Sullivan's unbeaten Hanna Burkhart will have singles matches scheduled this week.
Regional championship teams play a semistate match on Saturday.
• Girls track — Almost all the Wabash Valley teams will be at Tuesday's 6 p.m. regional at Bloomington North.
Hoping to advance to the state finals are Terre Haute South's Courtney Jones in four events, including a relay; Northview's distance runners; and West Vigo's middle-distance runners, particularly the Vikings' 4x400 team.
• Baseball — First-round games are scheduled Wednesday at most sites, although the Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional waits until Thursday to begin.
Because of high school pitching rules, all but one of the sectional sites then waits until next Monday — Memorial Day — for semifinal games in the morning and championship games at night. The exceptions are the Class 3A sectionals at Edgewood and Crawfordsville, which play semifinal games on Thursday and championship games Memorial Day.
Terre Haute South is the host of the Valley's Class 4A sectional and the Braves also have a bye until a Saturday semifinal game against Avon. Terre Haute North opens the tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Decatur Central, hoping to face either Plainfield or Brownsburg in Saturday's opener. Brownsburg has received votes in the state poll.
At Edgewood, Sullivan plays Wednesday's second game against Indian Creek and fourth-ranked West Vigo plays Owen Valley in Thursday's late game. South Vermillion meets Frankfort in Wednesday's second game at Crawfordsville, while Northview drew the sixth-ranked host team in Thursday's second semifinal game.
In the Class 2A Parke Heritage Sectional, the host Wolves play Saturday's second semifinal game against the winner of Wednesday's only game, North Putnam against South Putnam. At Mitchell, Linton plays Wednesday's opening game against South Knox.
At Shakamak, Class A's eighth-ranked Lakers drew a bye and will face North Central in a Memorial Day semifinal, while Clay City — which has received votes in the poll — plays Wednesday's second game against Bloomfield. Ninth-ranked Riverton Parke plays Thursday's second game at LCC against North Vermillion.
• Boys track — Bloomington North is the host again at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Valley's key individual here is Sullivan's William Newby, defending regional champion in both the 100 and the 200 and part of a winning 4x100 relay a year ago too.
Northview's distance runners and Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck — a 2021 state finalist — will challenge for state advancement, and the three sectional shot put qualifers — North's Jesiah Richardson and South's Donnie Smock and Tyler Marley — should be in the mix too. West Vigo's Eli Roach was a state qualifier a year ago in the 200.
The lone remaining high school spring sport is boys golf, scheduled to play its sectional on June 6 at Forest Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.