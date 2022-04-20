As the high school softball season ramps up, many Wabash Valley fans are following 2021 state finalists Sullivan and Clay City and evaluating their chances to return to the season's final day.
Lurking —as usual — however, are South Vermillion's Wildcats, who lost 5-3 in last year's Forest Park Semistate to the Union County team that fell victim to Sullivan's dramatic comeback a few hours later that sent the Golden Arrows to the championship game.
The Wildcats entered this week unbeaten, unlike the Arrows and Eels, and have lofty goals themselves. Revenge against Union County is one of them, but going farther than that is certainly on their minds.
"We're always putting work toward everything, but we want to show Union County who's here," said senior catcher Hannah Boardman.
"Our big goal," senior pitcher Makenzie Mackey said, "is keeping our heads steady . . . but we want to get past the semistate this year."
The Wildcats have won the last four Class 2A sectionals they've played and were also regional champions in 2019 and 2021 (there wasn't a regional in 2020 because of COVID-19), so postseason success is becoming a given. What's the secret, first-year coach Sean Boardman was asked.
"No secret," he said. "[The Wildcats] all play travel [softball] and they are all disciplined kids who come to work every day — 7 a.m. and again after school. That's why they're where they're at: they're not afraid of work."
A one-sided victory at Northview last week left South Vermillion at 7-0 and demonstrated that the team has at least two of the desired qualities for an outstanding team. Mackey nearly pitched a five-inning perfect game, and she and her teammates scored 15 runs on 16 hits.
South Vermillion's defense wasn't as easy to evaluate, because Mackey struck out nine batters among the 15 outs she recorded.
"We haven't had to use [our defense] much," coach Boardman said, "but I think we've only given up five runs all year. We've got a pretty good one-two punch on the mound [senior left-hander Rylee Richey being the other one] and they are two seniors doing what they need to do."
The Wildcats aren't reluctant to use young players either. Two freshmen started for South Vermillion in the Northview victory and four other ninth-graders saw action.
And last year, freshman Kenley Minor stepped into the Wildcat lineup and was the starting third baseman in that semistate contest. The moment was not too big for her.
"I felt really confident [at the semistate]," Minor said. "I just got pumped up and played the game [which included an RBI single and outstanding defense]."
Minor's sophomore season has also started well — to say the least. Going into this week she led the state in batting average (.786) and on-base percentage (.864). In South Vermillion's first seven games, Minor has been retired only three times.
So the Wildcats — whose lineup against the Knights also included sisters Rayven Wilson and Taylor Wilson at third base and right field, Kalli Crouch at shortstop, Richey at first base, Calee Coleman at second base and Mady Crim in left field — have lots of reasons to anticipate more success the rest of this season.
"We're always getting along," Hannah Boardman said. "We push each other, and we know when to back off each other."
"We're all very motivated," Mackey added. "We're all doing [the work] to get better."
"I see a lot of potential," Minor said. "All of us are hard workers, we're all in travel [softball] . . . I think we can make it all the way."
"We're confident," said Sean Boardman, who is also Hannah's father, "but we don't want to overstate anything. We just keep grinding.
"We'll put it on somebody, but we're humble."
