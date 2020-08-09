A disappointing end to the 2007-2008 boys high school basketball season turned out to be an inspiration for the Marshall Lions for the following season, and the 2008-2009 Lions have been selected as the best team in school history.
"I know there were some good teams before," said Tom Brannan, who coached Marshall at that time, "but [the 2009 team] was pretty darn good."
Marshall won its first 31 games that year, losing to Massac County in the Class 2A state semifinals and then beating Winnebago to finish third. The Lions' 32-1 record was best in the state in all four classes.
Obviously the Lions won all three of their regular-season tournaments, beating Teutopolis early to win the Capital Classic and running a gauntlet of Owen Valley, one of the outstanding Rockville teams, Terre Haute South and then Terre Haute North to win the Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic. Marshall also swept the Little Illini Conference, both in the regular season and in the conference tournament.
"I haven't been around that long, but [the 2009 Lions] might be the best team in conference history," Brannan said. "They've been the benchmark for a lot of teams."
Marshall was led by two sets of brothers. The Eitel twins, both 6-foot-4, were both in their fourth year as varsity regulars, while 6-3 junior Taylor Duncan joined them to give the Lions a trio of all-state players.
Trey Brashear, a 6-2 senior playing high school basketball for the first time, and 6-5 junior Dustin Morey completed the starting lineup and a pair of 6-0 freshmen — Logan Cannady and Jacob Duncan — were key reserves along with 5-9 senior Ethan Delp.
The twins and Taylor Duncan combined for approximately 49 points per game, with Logan Eitel leading in scoring (17.8 per game) and rebounding (6 per game) and Lucas Eitel averaging six assists per contest. And Brashear, Brannan pointed out, "was a difference-maker. He would have been a star on any other team.
"We just went with who was hot [offensively]," Brannan said. "We had a pretty good rotation. Everyone was very interchangeable, very versatile. Defensively we played a lot of 1-3-1 half-court trap [in addition to man-to-man] that bothered a lot of teams."
The Lions could switch defenses on the fly because, as the coach said, "I don't know if I ever coached a team with more of a high [basketball] IQ — and of course the twins were always on the same wave length. And there was not a bit of selfishness. We moved the ball, and everybody was aggressive."
When the Eitels were freshman, Jake Kelly had just moved to Carmel after a 24-5 season but the Lions still finished 16-14. "We knew the future was going to be bright," Brannan said.
The Lions won 22 games the following season, but an injury to Logan Eitel was probably a factor in a regional loss. But in 2008, the Lions lost just twice in the regular season (to Olney, which advanced to the state tournament, at the Capital Classic and to Terre Haute South in the Pizza Hut Classic championship) only to fall to Effingham St. Anthony in the Robinson Regional championship game.
Brannan was disconsolate after that loss, but said recently, "That really, really motivated us for the next year."
Marshall opened the 2009 postseason by beating Casey 77-49, then repeated its earlier win over Teutopolis, this time by a 55-49 score, for the regional championship at Effingham St. Anthony.
Logan Eitel had a 41-point, 9-rebound game in a 77-70 sectional win over host Robinson, and the Lions won the sectional 62-30 over Paris. Taylor Duncan had 26 points and seven rebounds in a 65-62 win over Stanford (Olympia) at the super-sectional to get the Lions to 31-0.
Newspapers at the time were considering Chicago's Seton Academy to be the favorite to win the Class 2A championship, but Brannan felt Winnebago — Seton's first-round opponent — may have been the favorite. Seton won that semifinal game, however, and fans in the private school's small cheering section were chanting, "We want Marshall."
Unfortunately for both the Lions and the Seton Academy fans, Marshall went cold in the second semifinal game, shooting 27% from the field. The starters were 0 for 13 from 3-point range. "We just had a bad shooting night that first night," Brannan said.
The result was a 60-43 loss, although the Lions bounced back to finish third with that state-best 32-1 record. Other members of Marshall's tournament roster were Tyler Bishop, Joey Francis, Jordan Grooms, Dallton Sanders, Jake Tucker and Austin Wetnight.
The Eitel twins went on to play at Indiana State. Taylor Duncan, who graduated in 2010, went to Eastern Illinois on a football scholarship and was switched from quarterback to H-back (EIU's other quarterback at the time was Jimmy Garoppolo).
• Others — Two other Marshall teams were also in contention for the status of being their school's best team ever.
The 1972-73 basketball team — the third of three great teams led by Howie Johnson and Tom York and coached by Carroll Bennett — reached the Class A super-sectional and lost 71-66 to a Venice team that went on to finish third in the state. The argument that could be made for the 1973 Lions is that they reached the super-sectional by winning at Lawrenceville in the sectional championship game — the only tournament loss in three seasons for the Indians, who were Class A state champions in 1972 and again in 1974.
The 1979 team was probably Marshall's best in football. Coached by Dick Parker and featuring a line led by 300-pound Brad Marrs (who wasn't the biggest one) that was one of the state's strongest, the Lions reached the semifinals before losing 26-13 to eventual state champion Decatur St. Teresa.
