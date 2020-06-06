If you’re looking at a map from north to south, Vigo County is the first place in Indiana where you can be west of the Wabash River and still stay in the confines of the Hoosier State.
That may just seem to be an academic, geographic distinction, but closer on the ground, those of us who live in this part of Indiana know it’s a cultural one as well.
Inside Vigo County, the west side of the river includes a diverse group of burgs, landmarks and economic disparity. There’s everything from the oldest Catholic college in Indiana (and one of the oldest settlements anywhere in Vigo County) to rolling hills south of U.S. 40 to flat farmland and mines in the north of the county.
Houses and small developments exist where mines once did. West Terre Haute remains as Indiana’s welcome mat if you’re driving down the National Road from the Illinois state line.
The one thing that ties it all together is West Vigo High School. Athletics play a big role in unifying the diverse communities that make up West Vigo.
“We pride ourselves on being the “hub” of the community. Many weekly, family plans are based on what’s going on at the high school. Students look forward to becoming Vikings and going to school where mom and dad went,” said West Vigo principal Ryan Easton, who spent many years as the Vikings girls basketball coach.
“The school touches most residents in western Vigo County in some way in regards to whether it is a family member attending, teaching or who has graduated from the school,” West Vigo girls cross country coach Mellissa Weir said. “The school serves as a home base for celebrations and loss. It is where the community can come together and support each other. The school has such strong, positive leaders that reach out to the community to support a working/helping relationship that benefits everyone.”
One of the best-known and best-loved figures at West Vigo is Jim Mann Sr. The main gym, the iconic Green Dome, is named for him as he gave West Vigo 32 years of his service until he retired as athletic director in 1999.
Mann is quick to note that West Vigo is a consolidation, even if the consolidation itself occurred 60 years ago. Prior to consolidation, West Terre Haute, or Valley High, represented the town itself and points south. Concannon, still an extant building, and located in the Wabash River bluffs above West Terre Haute, took in the middle portion of the area. New Goshen, or Fayette (Township), encompassed the northwest corner of Vigo County.
“West Vigo gave the west side some identity. New Goshen, Ferguson Hill, West Terre Haute, Larimer Hill and St Mary’s all got added together. They all made it West Vigo when they had been separate,” Mann said.
All were athletic rivals with one another. None had played football. Like all consolidations, the first step was getting off the ground. In effect, consolidated schools weren’t unlike expansion professional teams. You had different coaching staffs and players who were once rivals were now teammates. In the case of football? It was an entirely new sport on an organized level for student-athletes in the district.
West Vigo was also eventually thrust into the original Western Indiana Conference, which meant they’d lock horns with the established and now larger (thanks to consolidations elsewhere in the county) Terre Haute city schools, a larger Honey Creek, and private school Schulte.
It was a tough road to go down in West Vigo’s early years. Mann said it wasn’t any single athletic team in the 1960s that began to create a community around the school — it was the band. Joe Guth and Jim Church led the band in the 1960s and helped West Vigo achieve a top 10 finish in state competition at the State Fair.
“The band gave the West Vigo community something to take pride in,” Mann said.
The early athletic struggles very likely served to unify the area west of the river when fortunes began to turn by the end of the 1960s.
West Vigo won its first sectional championship of any kind when boys cross county took the crown in 1970.
After North and South opened starting with the 1971-72 school year, Vigo County was down to three public schools. West Vigo was the smallest, but the Vikings always took pride in not letting their size determine their ambition. Mann said a big moment came during the 1971 football season when West Vigo hosted South.
Up until that time, most of the intra-county games were played at Memorial Stadium, but West Vigo wanted to play its games at home, and a big crowd welcomed the Braves.
“We had never beaten Wiley in football and rarely had beaten Garfield or Gerstmeyer. The South game was played at West Vigo and was a really exciting game. West Vigo won 2-0. That was the biggest athletic crowd in the history of the school. Terre Haute South coach [Bob Clements] had been at West Vigo. He won every game after that,” Mann said.
West Vigo went 9-1 in 1971 and also beat Terre Haute North 21-20. West Vigo football wouldn’t reach those heights again until 2002-03 when the Vikings were 10-1 and 10-2 in consecutive seasons.
Volleyball was the sport that gave West Vigo it’s biggest success in the 1970s and 1980s. The Vikings won all eight of their volleyball sectional titles and its only regional during the single-class era and all were won from 1972-92.
However, the sport that quickly came to define West Vigo ambition was baseball. First under Dick Ballinger, later under Steve DeGroote, and now under Steve’s son, Culley, the spring has become the Vikings’ time to shine. West Vigo has won 14 sectionals in baseball, double the amount of any other West Vigo sport besides volleyball.
Baseball is responsible for seven of West Vigo’s all-time 10 regional titles. In 2009, baseball gave West Vigo its only state title game appearance as the Vikings fell to Andrean in the Class 3A state title clash.
Not that some of the other sports haven’t had their moments. Boys basketball won a single-class sectional in 1990 and a class sectional in 2015. Softball has won six sectional titles, one regional title and had a memorable moment in a semistate semifinal in 2014 when Shelby Edington hit a walk-off home run to drop unbeaten Lebanon.
Regardless of which sport it is, West Vigo has created a community amongst those who live west of the river. A pride born out of not backing down against larger rivals (West Vigo took out an ad in the 1998 Hoosier Basketball Magazine, the first year of class sports, So much so, that with open enrollment in Vigo County, some parents who live east of the river send their kids to West Vigo.
“Kelly green is West Vigo. Easy to recognize the Viking Head, the kelly green, the ‘W’ or whatever else that symbolizes our school and community. Why is that important? To know that they are one of us,” Easton said.
