When Amy Booker — the former Amy Vaira — learned recently that an all-time top female athlete was going to be picked for West Vigo High School, her response was, "I thought [longtime teammate] Bridget [Miller, now Short] already won that."
Informed that Short's recent story had been part of the Tribune-Star's Legends series, Booker's thoughts turned toward Jolee Sedwick.
"She's one that always goes through my mind," Booker said. "Wasn't she the first girl to win the McMillan Award — when there wasn't a McMillan Award for girls? For her to win over all the guys in the county is pretty impressive."
Yes, her questioner agreed, it was. Then finally the suspense was broken — in discussing past Viking female athletes with coaches and administrators, the one name that appeared on every list was Amy Vaira.
As Booker indicated, West Vigo had a ground-breaker in Sedwick, whose 1982 McMillan Award — shared with Terre Haute South's Chris Miklozek — was the first time females had been considered the best athletes in the county.
In 1986, when criteria for the award was altered to include both a boy and a girl, the first girl was also a Viking — future Indiana University track star Lisa Ridenour.
Booker and Short, four-sport teammates for three years, won back-to-back McMillans in 1991 and 1992, followed by Tracy Richey a year later. Pandy Long won in 1997, Lauren Dailey in 2000 and Annalyse Dooley was honored last month.
Faith Hatcher, who coached more than half of the honored Vikings, gave Booker the edge because of versatility.
"I would say Lisa Ridenour White was the biggest blue-ribbon and medal winner," said Hatcher, "and Amy Vaira Booker was the most athletic that shined in four sports, with Bridget Miller Short and Pandy Long Sinish very close behind."
Booker earned three letters in volleyball, and was one of the leaders as a senior on the 1990 team that reached the semistate at Jasper — the most successful girls team, as far as postseason advancement, in the school's first 50 years.
She lettered four times in basketball and in the spring she doubled up, winning four letters each in track and softball. She was a two-time sectional champion in long jump.
Ironically, Booker was never on a postseason softball team that advanced past sectional play, but that was the sport that helped pay for her college education. One of four Division I athletes on this list — the others being White (Indiana track), Sinish (IUPUI volleyball) and Dailey (Eastern Illinois basketball) — her name is still sprinkled liberally through the Indiana State softball record book.
She is fourth on ISU's single-season stolen base list and was the career leader in steals until her record was broken in 2019 by Leslie Sims. She is fifth on the Sycamore career list in at-bats and hits, sixth in runs and 10th in sacrifice hits.
Currently headquartered at Van Duyn Elementary, Booker is a teacher of elementary students with emotional disabilities in the South Vermillion School Corporation.
And pleasantly surprised she was chosen as West Vigo's top female. "A little surprising," she concluded.
