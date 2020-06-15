The best South Vermillion High School athletic team could actually be said to be three squads, baseball teams that built upon each other until the 2019 Wildcats reached the Class 2A Jasper Semistate.
And who's to say that an unfortunate end to the 2018 season didn't provide some of the impetus for last spring's success, which marked the first time a South Vermillion team had reached the state's Final Four in any sport.
Even before the school's name changed from Clinton to South Vermillion for the fall of 1977, four boys basketball regional championships — 1928, 1943, 1947, 1950 — were the best the Wildcats could come up with. The football powerhouses — up to and including an unbeaten team in the early 1970s — didn't have a playoff system to look forward to, and some strong baseball teams were blocked by equally strong rivals at the regional level.
Coach Don Shearer's baseball team was the first South Vermillion squad to win a regional in just the second year of the school's new name, riding the one-two pitching punch of Terry Decker and Kenny Hoggatt to the Lafayette Semistate, but a 1-0 extra-inning loss to Logansport in the championship game at Loeb Stadium kept the Wildcats from advancing to the Final Four.
And, until last spring, that was South Vermillion's only regional championship, even though the school has won 28 sectional titles in 10 sports (including the first boys swimming sectional championship last winter).
Last spring, however, the Wildcat softball team won its first one-game regional, but was sidelined in the first round of semistate play to finish among the state's top eight teams.
And the baseball team wrapped up a nice three-year run and got some sweet revenge in the process before losing to Southridge — on its way to a second straight championship-game berth — one game short of Victory Field.
The 2017 Wildcats had gone 20-4 but graduated seven seniors including two — Kase Lawson and Canton Terry — who went on to play at Wabash. Canton Terry, one of the coach's sons, had batted .612 that season.
Instead of worrying about the players who were missing, however, the 2018 Wildcats won their first 20 games. They entered sectional play with a 23-3 record and beat Fountain Central, South Putnam and Monrovia for the championship, then breezed past Covenant Christian in their first regional game.
South Vermillion lost the regional championship game 7-6 to Indianapolis Scecina, but Scecina had allowed a pitcher to throw more pitches than the rules allowed in winning its two games. After a couple of days of indecision, the Indiana High School Athletic Association punished the player and not the team, allowing Scecina to advance and ending the Wildcats' season at 27-4.
"[The IHSAA] changed that rule this year," coach Terry said ruefully a few days ago. Beginning with the 2021 season, teams who overuse a pitcher will forfeit their games.
Cousins Caleb and Matthew Panagouleas and second baseman Hayden Boatman graduated from that team but most of the rest of the players — including Bryce McLeish, Cooper Terry and Layne Vicars, who had played regularly the previous two seasons — were back, and they hadn't forgotten. McLeish said during the 2019 season that he'd thought about that Scecina loss almost every day since.
"A lot of these kids' dads had played with me, and I'd watched them grow up with my boys," Tim Terry said. "They were a team that didn't beat themselves. We won some games when the other team made one error and we didn't . . . They did all the things it takes to win, and we won a lot of close games."
As postseason play approached, the Wildcats were all rooting for Scecina, and South Vermillion did its part by beating South Putnam, Cloverdale and Monrovia to win its sectional. Scecina got to the regional again too, but was paired up with Hagerstown, the No. 1 team in the state rankings.
"It was amazing how things lined up," said coach Terry. Scecina's overused pitcher from the previous year shut out Hagerstown, and the Wildcats used their close-game magic — and two late-game relief appearances by Isaac Wanninger — to beat Speedway 2-1 and Scecina 5-4.
"It was a fun group, that's for sure," said Tim Terry, who got a team-administered haircut and his longest postseason tournament run as a result.
