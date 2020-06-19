“Shakamak” is a name that seems ancient and primeval with its association with the southeast portion of the Wabash Valley. Indeed, according to histories of Shakamak State Park, the name allegedly comes from the Kickapoo Tribe’s name for the Eel River, the “river of long fish”.
“Shakamak” has taken on different meanings as time has passed. Shakamak State Park, straddling Sullivan, Clay and Greene County’s mining areas, opened in 1928, 35 years before the high school.
In a quirk, it was also the nickname of a former rival school — the Hymera Shakamaks on the west side of the park — before Shakamak High School opened in 1963 in Jasonville, just east of the park grounds.
The park is still there and popular, but today, most people know Shakamak as a small-town high school that regularly enjoys athletic success.
Shakamak is a Class A school in the current context of high school sports, but the Lakers have rarely confined their accomplishments to only beating small schools. Over all of its sports, Shakamak claims 49 sectional titles, 18 regional titles, seven semistate titles and two state championships.
Most have come in baseball, where the Lakers have had a dynastic hold on the diamond fortunes of the immediate area for decades. However, not all of Shakamak’s glories have come on the diamond or in the class era. Boys basketball, softball and volleyball have all had their moments.
“It was such a tight-knit community — from Little League, to middle school sports and of course the high school teams,” said Michael Allen, who played for Shakamak’s 1988 basketball regional participants. “It did not matter whether it was cross country, volleyball, basketball, baseball or softball. The community had an extreme amount of pride and would always show out in full force to support the athletes representing Shakamak. There was always something special about Laker Nation.”
Shakamak is a consolidation of three communities and the MSD of Shakamak is the only Wabash Valley school district that draws from multiple counties. Coalmont, Jasonville and Midland High Schools were joined in 1963 to form Shakamak. The current high school opened in 1966 and the campus as we currently know it was completed by 1969.
Athletically, Shakamak mashed together some interesting legacies. Jasonville High School was ambitious. The Yellow Jackets once played football — including a mythical 1926 state championship — and excelled at other sports at the time the mining and railroad industries that fueled Jasonville’s growth were at full force.
Midland didn’t play football, but the Middies put some quality basketball teams on the floor, including a 1924 sectional championship.
Coalmont struggled athletically. The Cardinals didn’t take part in the IHSAA boys basketball tournament at all from 1926-52 (there was no gym in Coalmont until 1950) and only had one season — 1961 — in which they won more than one postseason basketball game.
All consolidated schools face a transition period, but in Shakamak’s case? Athletic success helped seal the bond early on.
Shakamak won a boys basketball sectional at the first time of asking in 1964 before it lost a tight 90-88 game to Terre Haute Garfield in the regional. The Lakers would get revenge in 1966 after their second sectional crown. The Lakers knocked off the Purple Eagles 62-53 in the regional semifinal before a loss to eventual Final Four team Cloverdale ended the dream.
From that point forward? Shakamak’s athletic intent was established.
“The support of the community is something that you just can’t describe until you have been a part of it,” former Shakamak softball coach B.A. Shipman said. “We have been very fortunate over the past 30 plus years to have several state tournament runs in baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and cross country (Team and Individual) and the community comes out in full force and supports their athletes and coaches. There have been many firetruck parades in Jasonville since the first one that I remember in 1988.”
At a small school, you get generations setting the tone for the next generation. In Michael Allen’s case, he had his Dad — Herschell — as a mentor as he coached both the Lakers’ boys basketball and baseball teams.
“From the time I was young , being a coaches kid, I was always following my dad around, attending basketball and baseball, I remember that the entire Shakamak community always supported their sports teams,” Michael Allen said. “For me, it was idolizing guys my dad’s players, dreaming of the day when I got to high school to wear the Laker blue and represent SHS on the basketball court and baseball field. Seeing how the community supported those guys, you couldn’t help but want to get out there and have them cheer you on and support you.”
Allen would live that dream in 1988 when Shakamak made its last great run in the single-class era of basketball. The Cardiac Crew beat Switz City Central on a last-second shot and then beat L&M. Allen himself hit the sectional game-winner over a stout Bloomfield team in the sectional championship.
Shakamak went to the Terre Haute Regional and faced a very good Terre Haute South team. The Lakers beat the Braves 58-56 via a Todd Martin game-winner.
“I feel that victory has to be up there as one of the most memorable in school history. The community was electric and I still remember the line of cars for miles following the team up to Terre Haute,” said Michael Allen, who would coach a Virginia state championship team later in life.
“When Todd Martin hit the winning shot at the buzzer, Hulman Center erupted and it was a feeling I’ll never forget. Unfortunately we fell a little short in the championship against Greencastle but that ride of the Cardiac Crew is something I’ll always cherish,” Allen said.
Basketball provided more glory in 2006 when a Jared Rehmel-led Lakers made it to the Class A Final Four before being ousted by Hauser in a single-game semistate.
Baseball, however, is where Shakamak has had its greatest glories and it’s where you feel Shakamak’s culture the most. Shakamak plays almost all of its home games at night and for good reason — they draw well at the venerable diamond.
“This isn’t a knock but there wasn’t a whole lot to do in Jasonville, Coalmont and Midland but go to sporting events. There is no doubt the entire Shakamak community loves its sports and the school as a whole,” Allen said.
The 1971 Lakers won the first of 12 regional titles. Starting in 2004 under Chip Sweet, then Matt Fougerousse, then Sweet again, then Todd Gambill, the Lakers would become state championship game regulars with seven semistate crowns since that season.
After three runner-up tries at Victory Field, the Lakers finally broke through in 2008 as they defeated Cowan 6-2 to earn their first state title in any sport. Shakamak made three more Victory Field appearances through 2015. The Lakers played Rockville two years in a row in 2014 and 2015 in a battle of Wabash Valley titans. Shakamak won 3-2 in 2014 and lost 4-2 in 2015.
Success isn’t just confined to basketball and baseball. Softball has won 13 sectionals and five regionals. Volleyball won three sectionals in a row from 2007-09.
Shakamak continues to carry the banner for northwest Greene County and southwest Clay County. The name may have come from a creative way to name a state park, but the name has come to be better known in these parts as synonymous with athletic success.
