While trying to choose South Vermillion's Best Remembered Male Athlete since the high school opened its doors in 1977, the Tribune-Star and past/present school officials could have tossed a coin to determine the winner between Dana Scifres, Ryan Luce and Brad Hamersley.
Scifres would not have complained about any of them winning because Hamersley is his uncle (his mother's brother) and Luce was a former assistant coach of his at South Vermillion.
But the 6-foot-7 Scifres, who once scored 33 points in a Wabash Valley Classic basketball game against Cloverdale and qualified for the IHSAA boys track and field state finals in the high jump three years in a row, has been declared the winner.
Now 36 and living in southern Vigo County with his wife Christine, one daughter and three stepdaughters, Scifres has fond memories of his 2001-02 senior basketball season. Those Wildcats, coached by Dave Mahurin, finished 14-9 after losing to North Putnam 56-51 in the sectional.
"That year, we had pretty good talent across the board," Scifres told the Tribune-Star. "So we didn't really have a standout. We played pretty well as a team."
Asked if he remembered his senior-year statistics, Scifres estimated that he averaged about 19 points, 13-14 rebounds and 6-7 blocked shots per outing.
He credits much of his individual success to daily one-on-one battles with the 6-8 Mahurin, a former outstanding big man at Terre Haute South, and his team success to his teammates.
"Those [battles with Mahurin] really helped a lot," Scifres told the Tribune-Star. "We always beat up on each other every day at lunch."
In addition to his four years of varsity basketball, he played football as a freshman. But he gave that up to concentrate on basketball and the high jump.
Scifres said he never lost to an opponent in any regular-season, sectional, regional or semistate meet — only at the state finals.
As a sophomore in the 2000 finals, Scifres placed 31st with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. As a junior in 2001, he tied for eighth with a jump of 6-4 (winner went 6-6). As a senior in 2002, he cleared 6-4 to tie for 11th.
"I had a very good chance of winning it [as a junior]," insisted Scifres, who said his best jump in high school was 6-8. "But I rolled my ankle two weeks before the finals playing basketball. So I had to have tape under my shoe and over my shoe [for jumping]."
After South Vermillion, Scifres competed at Bethel College for two seasons of basketball and track. Nowadays, he's a logger.
Back to his high school athletic career, Scifres also mentioned his mother — the former Malynda Hamersley (now Malynda Scifres) — with helping his basketball career flourish because she was a former South Vermillion standout in that sport as well.
Dana Scifres is second on South Vermillion's all-time scoring list with 1,198 points. Luce, a 1995 graduate, is first with 1,406 and Hamersley, a 1983 grad, is fifth with 1,003, although he played when there was no 3-point line.
South Vermillion athletic director and longtime baseball coach Tim Terry acknowledged that he has a soft spot for Luce, who not only excelled in basketball but helped the Wildcats defeat Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North to capture a pre-class sectional baseball championship in 1995. During Luce's SV baseball career, his teams won three Wabash River Conference titles.
But Terry also realized Scifres was special in his own right, even if Scifres didn't play in the sports he coached.
"He was a great athlete," Terry emphasized. "That's for sure."
