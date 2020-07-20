When Riverton Parke High School opened in the fall of 1986, it united a pair of rival teams in what would prove to be a bid for athletic glory.
No, not Montezuma and Rosedale.
"When we consolidated, that put together Russ Sanders' Mecca [softball] team and our Montezuma team," Joe Cox recalled recently. "We both competed all over the state, so when you put them all together we had a pretty good force."
Softball had begun as a high school sport in Indiana in 1985, so Riverton Parke was able to hit the ground running with its first group of Panthers two springs later — and has never really stopped.
COVID-19 eliminated what would have been Riverton Parke's 34th softball season, but chances are it would have been a winning one. Of the first 33 Panther teams, only six have finished below .500.
Six Panther teams have also reached the state finals — including the single-class tournament in 1988, when the school was just two years old — but just one has brought home a title. So the 2010 Panther softball team, the Class A state champions, are considered the best team in school history.
"You need strong pitching [to win the state tournament], and we had it," said Cox. "And it takes a little luck too."
Cox, who with his wife Penny and their Indiana Force travel team was inducted into the Amateur Softball Association's Hall of Fame that same year, isn't saying that his 2010 team was lucky. After his Panthers and ace left-hander Haley Chambers beat Indianapolis Lutheran 1-0 for the Class A championship, Cox would have been happy to stick around at Ben Davis to play 2A finalists Wheeler and Linton, 3A teams Fort Wayne Dwenger and Boonville and 4A teams Terre Haute North and Hamilton Southeastern.
"I thought we were the strongest team in the state," Cox said of his 31-2 club that would have been looking for revenge against North (a 7-5 regular-season loss) and otherwise lost only at Clay City (on what Cox insists was a game-winning hit on a foul ball).
The luck factor comes into play with some of the other five finalists, Cox indicated. "We should have won four or five [state championships]," he said, also referring to Panther teams coached by Sam Ball and Phil Halsema.
The 1988 Panthers lost in the quarterfinals of the eight-team finals in extra innings. The 1998 Panthers, in the first season of class softball, had a 1-0 lead in the championship game — Mandy Cleghorn driving in Angie Bunch for the lead — with fireballing Mandi Martin in the circle. "Mandi had the game won," Cox recalls, "but there was lightning, and when [the game resumed] she couldn't throw a strike."
The 1999 Panthers lost to eventual champion Morgan Township in the semifinals, the 2002 Panthers took unbeaten Clarksville to 15 innings before losing in the semifinals, and the 2003 Panthers fell to Tecumseh in the semifinals; future Saint Mary-of-the-Woods standout Ashley Loomis was a key figure on those latter teams.
But in 2010 Chambers finished with a 21-1 record as a pitcher and also batted .481. Sarah Burnham, who went on to become a standout pitcher at SMWC herself, wasn't needed in the circle for the Panthers that spring so she batted .442 and had a team-leading 36 RBI as a second baseman.
Chambers' backup pitcher was Ashley Kinne, who usually played third base and drove in the game-winning run against Lutheran. Mikayla Grindle was an outstanding catcher, Makenzie Haltom played first base and Randi Cookus and Sheldan Falls were in the outfield.
Two freshmen also had key roles by the time postseason play rolled around: Sara Dickey, who played shortstop, batted .376 and hit the triple that blossomed into the game-winning run, and Paige Yando, who gave the team a lift when inserted into the lineup in right field midway through the season. Yando, by the way, batted a solid .298 — the lowest average among the starters.
"We had strong defense and strong offense," Joe Cox summarized. "That was an exceptional team; they were all good students and dedicated to the game."
It was a young team too, with Haltom the only senior. But, no doubt contributing to Cox's frustration, Dickey stopped playing softball and Chambers moved away.
• Other teams — Besides the six softball trips, Riverton Parke has reached the state finals two other times, both in baseball and both when the finals were four-team affairs. The 2000 Panthers, led by sluggers Jared Martin, B.J. Haase and Dusty Pruitt (a combined 40 homers and 149 RBI, with Martin batting .520) lost a semifinal game to Rossville and the 2003 Panthers that included Cody Landes, Bryce Kessinger, Caleb Jenkins, Tyler Morgan, Michael Johnson and Michael Organ, lost in the semifinals to Southwood.
The girls basketball team won a single-class sectional in 1992, reached the Class A semistate in 2012 led by Dickey and reached the regional championship game in 2017 led by Taylor Vauters.
The volleyball team hasn't managed a regional championship but has won seven sectionals, while boys basketball's best moments were sectional championships in 2003 and 2006 and football's only sectional title came in 2005.
