Riverton Parke is one of the newest high schools in the area. Consolidation came late to southern Parke County as Montezuma and Rosedale didn't join forces until 1986. Only White River Valley and RP's neighbors Parke Heritage are newer schools in the Wabash Valley among Indiana's public schools.
That affords the Panthers some unique historical distinctions. First, the entire history of the school has included girls athletics along side boys athletics, so it's one of the few schools in the area where both genders got started on the same foot at the same time.
Another distinction? Class sports came to Indiana in 1997, just 11 years after Riverton Parke opened. The majority of its history is in the multi-class system, not single class.
Those are athletic points of interest, but anyone who's been to Riverton Parke also knows it embodies the best of what can happen when a bunch of different communities come together to unify under one tent. Riverton Parke sits an idyllic setting in the Big Raccoon Creek river valley where you'd never know a railroad once plowed through the hilly landscape.
It feels like Parke County when you're there. Consolidation hasn't been good to every area, but it's worked out in the Southwest Parke Community Schools district.
"As the small towns in our district, and in all of Indiana, have changed over the years, the high school has become more of a central meeting place for the people of southern Parke County. The location of the school has a lot to do with that. When they picked the location to build our school I believe that having a fairly central location for all of these towns was very important," said Riverton Parke athletic director Charlie Martin, who has been at RP in multiple capacities since 1995.
Martin graduated from the last class at Montezuma in 1986. On paper, Montezuma is pretty far afield from, say, Bridgeton, but even before Riverton Parke opened, there was some excitement.
"There was a lot made of being a part of the last class at the high school my senior year of high school," Martin recalled. "But I remember among the students at that time there was just as much excitement about going to Riverton Parke.
"Everyone was super excited about the opportunity to play football as neither Rosedale or Montezuma had a football team. Even though Rosedale and Montezuma High Schools were rivals, I think everyone was enthusiastic about the opportunity to compete together as one school," Martin added.
Penny Cox, then and now a Southwest Parke Community Schools board member, remembered there was harmony in the process of bringing together Montezuma's Aztecs and Rosedale's Hot Shots.
"It did seem to go rather smoothly. We had the community involved and also the high school students in picking out school name, nicknames, colors for the new school. All the communities seem to come together and be one big family," Cox said.
Mike Lunsford, now a Tribune-Star columnist, taught at Montezuma when consolidation occurred. Lunsford thinks that since there is no dominant town in the district that's helped the school, it's parents and students, hold on to the idea that it's a rural school much like it's predecessors were.
"In some ways, it has really held onto its agrarian and agricultural roots and most students come from very similar financial and cultural backgrounds. So, despite it existing in the 21st century, I think it remains a rural school," Lunsford said.
How has that translated in competition? Quite well, especially for Riverton Parke's girls teams.
Riverton Parke is one of the few area schools that can claim more girls overall sectional championships (23) than one's earned in boys sports (12). Volleyball, under the tutelage of Riverton Parke mainstay John Memmer, has won seven sectional titles and the Panthers are a constant threat in the Wabash River Conference.
It's softball that has taken Riverton Parke to its highest honors. The Panthers have won 13 sectionals, six regionals and two semistates. In 1998, the Panthers advanced to the championship of the then-three-class softball tournament before bowing to Eastside. In 2010, Riverton Parke finished 31-2 and defeated Indianapolis Lutheran 1-0 in a Class A state title game thriller, thanks to a two-hit shutout tossed by Haley Chambers.
Girls basketball has also won three sectional titles. Martin noted that class sports have been a boon for the Panthers.
"We are the poster child for class sports. In the single class era, RP was in a sectional with Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo, Northview, and South Vermillion," Martin noted.
"With class sports, Riverton Parke, for the first time ever, had a realistic opportunity to have post season success. Prior to the class era, RP had only won six Sectionals and only one of those — 1992 girls basketball — involved the Terre Haute schools. Since class sports started in 1997, we have won 29 sectionals," Martin said.
On the boys side, baseball has nine sectional titles and two regional crowns. Boys basketball has won two sectionals, in 2003 and 2006. Martin, who has had several different coaching stints, holds the 2003 team dear to his heart.
"It was very memorable from the standpoint that we were 1-20 the previous season and started that season 2-7. The fact that we were able to hold it together and eventually win a sectional is one of my proudest achievements as a coach," Martin said.
Riverton Parke hit a nexus of good athletes in the mid-2000s when it won it's other basketball sectional and it's only football sectional in 2005. Tyler Morgan, Evan Lunsford and Derek Cleghorn were some of the names of that era.
Win or lose, Riverton Parke is proud that it's brought it's corner of the world together to support their Panthers. Martin was asked what was one of the traits that defined the school.
"Perseverance. At Riverton Parke, we go through many ups and downs with our wins and losses but we never quit working to be the best team that we can be that year and hopefully improve for the next season," Martin said.
