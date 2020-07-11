Terre Haute was one of several Indiana cities to either contract or add high schools in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
In the case of nearly all of the Indiana cities that made changes, the identity of a long-time school was retained. Think of Bloomington, in which Bloomington South carries on with the nickname, colors and history of Bloomington High School. Or Columbus, where Columbus North is in the same building as the original Columbus High School.
Muncie lost Muncie North and Muncie South in the 1980s and 2000s, respectively, but Muncie Central remains and is a name that's endured for the entirety of Indiana's high school history. Anderson High School exists in name — even though the school itself is in the old Madison Heights building.
Somewhat uniquely among the state's cities, Terre Haute went out with the old and in with the new. It started fresh when it consolidated Garfield, Gerstmeyer, Wiley and Honey Creek into two new schools — Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South — starting in 1971. Only East Chicago and Michigan City have created new identities for schools when their original ones closed.
That has advantages — there are no hurt feelings over which school got to stay open or retain their identity — but there are also disadvantages.
There's no historic record to fall back on. There's no alumni base, at least at the beginning. And with no school identities retained? You still have old school rivalries that linger. In North's case, it was Garfield and Gerstmeyer, rivals on-field since the 1920s.
Fay Spetter was one of North's original freshman students in 1971. He would go on, during his senior year, to help North win the 1974 state baseball championship and would coach the Patriots to the 2015 Class 4A state championship game. It wasn't easy, at first, to bring everyone together.
"At the beginning it was a little tough, not for me, but for the Gerstmeyer and Garfield kids because they had played against each other, now they were teammates. In the beginning, we had a tough time gelling and lost some [baseball] games we shouldn't have. We really gelled towards the end when we came within one game of the state finals," said Spetter of North's 1972 semistate finalists.
Spetter — as well as every other North source reached for this story — pointed to one man as the person who brought North together and forged an identity — original principal Carl Riddle.
Riddle, who died in 2010, was relentless in proselytizing "Patriot Pride" during his reign as principal from 1971 to 1987. A banner still hangs in North's gym honoring Riddle as biggest Patriot and the football stadium is named after him.
"He was an awesome principal. He never missed a baseball game, which is unbelievable. He'd travel with the team with his wife. I'm sure he did with the football and basketball teams as well as there were no girls sports at the time," Spetter said.
Even Todd Woelfle, current boys basketball coach, and a 1994 North graduate who went to school after Riddle retired, felt the presence of North's biggest fan and still sees his influence today.
"I don't think you can mention North without thinking of Carl Riddle. I think, even though I wasn't around, when you consolidate schools, rivals were set and perceptions set in. For him to integrate that and for [North] to come together as one says a lot," Woelfle said.
How did Riddle build school spirit? Woelfle cited an example that is still a North tradition to the present.
"The one thing, and it's still true to this day, is that the first day of school is special. One of the things we do to integrate new freshman and it's P-A-T-R-I-O-T-S. The freshman do the "P-A" and it isn't necessarily loud," Woelfle said. "The sophomores do the "T-R", the juniors the "I-O" and the seniors, the big dogs, do the "T-S". We go around the gym with it and gets louder as we go. It starts off the school year and it makes students feel a part of North High School."
Riddle's efforts were helped by the fact that North enjoyed the first state tournament success of any of the new Terre Haute schools in the 1970s. In 1972, cross country won Terre Haute's first state title for any Terre Haute team since Wiley won wrestling in 1923. Baseball followed with a state championship in 1974. North's boys basketball team was also the first of the two city schools to make deep state tournament runs with semistate appearances in 1972 and 1975.
"I can remember going as a youngster watching them play in the [baseball] state finals. When schools are successful? They get the backing," said Mike Allen, North class of 1980, and coach of the Patriots' girls basketball team from 2003-20.
North has also embraced its geographic position. In recent years, students have embraced the moniker Uptown to describe North, especially in relation to rival South.
Given that the Vigo County School Corporation district lines aren't strictly geographically split — many kids who attend North live on the "south" side in the eastern part of Vigo County and some South kids live north of Wabash Avenue — the schools have to create bonds that go beyond neighborhood loyalty.
"You keep the relationships you had in middle school, but getting kids involved in activities is huge. We have the Link Crew that does that for incoming freshman. Our teachers and staff do a good job of getting kids involved. Once kids get to North, they build relationships, and then they bond," Woelfle said.
The North-South rivalry doesn't hurt when it comes to cementing bonds either. Once Schulte and State High closed in the late 1970s, loyalties east of the Wabash River in Vigo County were determined by whether you wore North blue or South red. Their relative parity in the sports of highest interest — football, basketball and baseball — means the rivalry is only lopsided in a couple of sports.
The culture created by Riddle is something that's strong at North to the present when it comes to former players who have to come back to coach. Current North coaches Woelfle (boys basketball), Matt Millington (girls basketball), Kyle Baker (girls soccer), Jim Cottom (girls cross country), Brett Mier (girls golf), Scott Lawson (baseball) and Chris Mundy (softball) were all Patriots themselves.
"Additionally, we have several assistant coaches who are also North graduates. I think when you have this many people who love their school and want to give back to it you create an atmosphere of community and family," said North athletic director Kris Painter, who came to North herself in 2002 and who was the volleyball coach before becoming athletic director.
North's state championships in cross country and baseball stand out, but North has constantly been a state championship threat in other sports too. North has had a total of 15 semistate championships by teams in six different sports, evenly split between the two genders.
North has also had five individual state champions in four different sports.
The Patriots have also had heartbreak. North's boys basketball teams made it to six semistates, but have not advanced out of that round. In all but one case, the Patriots were eliminated in games decided by five points or less.
But that heartbreak is less left than Patriot Pride. It's something that's been passed on since 1971.
"As a graduate of North and coaching for 27 years, what I like about North is that the environment is a great one to raise kids in. As an athlete, we give them as many opportunities to be as successful as they can be," Allen said.
Terre Haute North
Opened: 1971-72.
Directly consolidated into TH North: Garfield, Gerstmeyer.
Indirectly consolidated into TH North: Otter Creek (closed in 1960-61), Fontanet (1961), Glenn (1961), Schulte (1977, private school, closed), State High (1978, private school, closed).
State championships: Cross county, 1 (1972); Baseball, 1 (1974).
Semistate titles: Baseball, 4; Girls cross country, 4; Boys tennis, 3; Boys cross country, 2; Softball, 1; Girls tennis, 1.
Regional titles: Boys tennis, 18; Baseball, 13; Girls tennis, 11; Boys cross country, 9; Boys basketball, 6; Boys golf, 6; Girls cross country, 6; Girls track, 5; Boys track, 3; Girls soccer, 2; Softball, 2; Football, 1;
Sectional titles: Girls track, 32; Boys track, 24; Boys cross country, 23; Boys tennis, 21; Boys basketball, 20; Boys golf, 20; Girls cross country, 20; Baseball, 19; Girls tennis, 15; Boys swimming, 11; Boys soccer, 9; Wrestling, 9; Gymnastics, 8; Softball, 8; Girls soccer, 7; Girls golf, 6; Girls basketball, 4; Football, 3; Girls swimming, 3; Volleyball, 3.
Individual state champions: Karen Byrd (girls track, high jump, 1990), TaPring Goatee (girls cross country, 2009), Hickory Roesch (gymnastics, balance beam, 1989), Shaun Smith (boys track, 100, 2008); Sean Utley (boys track, high jump, 1989).
