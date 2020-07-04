From the perspective of Terre Haute — an admittedly self-centered way of looking at things, but this paper is based in Terre Haute, after all — Paris High School is our northwest anchor.
It's always kind of charted its own path. Basketball-wise, it sadly doesn't play in the Wabash Valley Classic — though it would be wonderful if the Tigers did. Until recently, Paris was in an athletic conference — the Apollo Conference — that only consisted of one other area school, Robinson.
Both the Tigers and Maroons have found their way into the geographically friendly Little Illini Conference, but Paris still strikes its own chord.
It's one of only two cooperative school districts in the state of Illinois. It's the biggest of our Illinois schools, enrollment 599.5 according to the IHSA (pray for the half-person), and sometimes, that hurts the Tigers, as they occasionally end up in Class 3A postseasons, playing much larger schools in Champaign or Decatur.
Paris also plays in, far and away, the newest facility of any of our area schools on either side of the state line. The new Paris High School opened in 2015-16 and if you've never been? Do yourself a favor and check it out. It's gorgeous and it stands out, especially in Illinois, where many towns maintain facilities that date to the pre-World War II era.
So Paris has a lot going for it. And when Paris wins? You're going to have an orange-and-black army following them from site-to-site. I've seen it personally for both girls and boys basketball and it's fun to ride the Tiger.
"Like a lot of small communities across the Midwest, all we had was high school sports," Paris city commissioner Harry Hughes said. "It gives us the unique opportunity to come together, to see family and friends and support our kids."
While Paris's population has never crept above 9,971 — the peak it reached during the 1970 census — the city has always had big aspirations. Paris hosted an affiliated minor league baseball team — the Lakers — from 1950-59. The Lakers were an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs from 1955-59.
At the high school level? Paris's greatest achievements are attached to one man — Ernie Eveland.
If you only take Eveland's incredible boys basketball record at Paris — 592-125 — into account? Eveland would rank fourth among area coaches on both sides of the state line behind Jim Jones, Howard Sharpe and Pat Rady. But that's counting the Indiana trio's wins at all of their schools. If you factor that in with Eveland? He blows everyone else away. Eveland had 779 wins counting stays at Cisne and Waterman.
Paris basketball peaked in the 1940s under Eveland. The Tigers won single-class state titles in 1943 and 1947 — including an astonishing 40 wins in 1947. From 1939-49, Paris had a 319-43 record — playing against the best of the best Illinois had to offer.
And that's just basketball. Eveland actually won more state titles for Paris in cross country (three) than he did in boys basketball (two). If you had to name the greatest coach in any sport of any school on either side of the state line in the Wabash Valley? You couldn't go wrong by recognizing Eveland.
Paris's basketball excellence never tapered off. The Tigers have 43 regional titles and 16 sectional and/or district titles. Among the names that have graced Eveland Gym after the 1940s glory days were Ron Cheatham, Dave Dickerson, Chris Elderedge, Rick Gosnell, Brad Farnham, Brent Fulk, Drue Johnson, Gene Smithson, Otho Tucker and Tom Tuttle among many others.
Gosnell was cited by several Paris sources as instrumental in passing Paris pride from his generation to the next ones.
"I think its important to mention Rick Gosnell. Rick was a member of the 1971 Basketball team that made it to the IHSA state finals and went on to be an All-American at Lake Land College and Central Missouri," Paris athletic director Creighton Tarr said. "But I feel his greatest accomplishment was that he came back to Paris and had a long teaching and coaching career here at PHS. Coach still comes back and helps teach our kids today about the game."
Eveland Gym — named in Eveland's honor in 1977 — is itself a treasure. Opened in 1943 and still in-use on a part-time basis, it's the crown jewel of all of the gyms in the Wabash Valley on either side of the state line. Architecturally significant as it was built in the pre-war Streamline Moderne style, it remains a beautiful place to watch a game and rough on opponents to the present.
In Eveland Gym's latest years and in Paris's new gym at the high school on the north side of the city, girls basketball has brought just as much glory to Paris. Tom Punzelt got the program running and the Tigers were a power by the mid-1990s. Paris earned IHSA state qualification in 1995, 1996 and 2005. Punzelt won 343 games with the Tigers.
Paris achieved glory again under David Tingley with 107 wins from 2017-20. The Tigers were unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A until a sectional loss to Teutopolis in February.
Basketball dominates the scene, but other sports have done well too. It's a diverse group of sports that have reached state qualification. From cheerleading to bass fishing in the greatly expanded (compared to Indiana) IHSA-sanctioned tournaments.
Football has also made progress in recent years — with the Tigers achieving a 10-1 record in 2018. Three of Paris's five all-time football playoff appearances have been in the last three seasons.
"I’ve always been impressed by Paris’ community support for athletics. Our Booster Club does a great job of fundraising to support our programs and they are also involved a lot in encouraging the community to turn out for games," Paris tennis coach Steven Aydt said. "I think parents in general also deserve a lot of the credit, because in my experience, they are always willing to step in and help out our coaches and teams whenever we need something."
Paris has also found a home in the LIC, which it moved into permanently in 2014. Enrollment-wise, Paris fits the LIC better than it did with the larger schools in the Apollo Conference and it's regularly playing regional rivals like Marshall, Casey and old standards like Robinson.
"Changing to the Little Illini Conference has been a great move for our school. We have new rivals with close-by schools that bring very large crowds when we compete against one another. Our biggest crowds of the year are often Marshall and Casey because of the close location," Tarr said. "We have always been in a conference with Robinson, Newton and Olney so its nice to have the long standing rivalries with those schools."
Paris seems well-poised to continue to be what it's always been — one of the most reliable winners among schools in the Wabash Valley.
