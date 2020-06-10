Opened in the fall of 1960 along with the rest of the then-new high school, West Vigo's Jim Mann Green Dome gymnasium wasn't always named after Mann and it wasn't always so green.
Mann, now 79, became the school's athletic director in 1969 and remained in that position until he retired in 1999. That's 30 years, folks.
When West Vigo first opened its doors, Mann — a 1958 graduate of Valley High School — was a student at Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana State University). But young Mann still paid attention to the new high school, which was a merge of Valley and Concannon, and he attended some of its home sporting events.
“The first two years [of West Vigo’s gym], the walls were just [unpainted] blocks of concrete,” Mann recalled. “The first basketball game in the gymnasium was Prairie Creek vs. West Vigo [won by the Vikings] and the place was packed.”
Mann credits John Orr, who eventually became West Vigo’s assistant principal, with adding some green to the inside of the building during the 1980s.
“Our custodians painted it in the summer after John had been at West Vigo one year,” Mann pointed out.
Mann remembers the school taking a corner of the gym to build the athletic director’s office early in his tenure and a concession stand being added a few years later. Both were constructed by volunteers “without cost to the taxpayers,” he noted.
Mann said he was told the gym could hold 3,000 persons, but he remembers an attendance of about 2,600 to see the Vikings face Terre Haute North for a hotly contested game in the 1990s being pretty full.
Mann had been a West Vigo teacher for two years before becoming AD. When he retired in '99, Mike Miller took his place and stayed there until 2012.
Miller said Mann made the transition smooth before and after Mann’s retirement. “Jim was always a highly organized person,” Miller pointed out.
The 6-foot-5 Miller also knows plenty about the Green Dome, having played varsity basketball (center), football, baseball and cross country as a West Vigo student until he graduated in 1968. He said he enjoyed playing in the West Vigo gym in the 1960s.
“The only bad thing about it was all the stair laps [during practices],” Miller said of the relatively steep steps that go upward from the basketball floor.
“We always had a pretty good following,” he continued. “I was fortunate in the two years I played varsity that we had pretty good seasons, so we had pretty good crowds. It was always fun to play there. Of course, when I was playing there, it was still considered a new school.”
Then Miller had two daughters who played sports at West Vigo. As an adult, he served as a seventh/eighth-grade boys basketball coach, boys varsity basketball assistant coach, girls varsity basketball coach and junior varsity softball coach among his various pre-AD duties at West Vigo.
Miller said the “Green Dome” nickname started gaining momentum around the turn of the century. He also said that then-principal Dave Chapman pushed for the gym to take on more of a green look in the early 2000s.
“In 2000, we replaced the floor,” Miller added. “The old one was the original floor, so it had been there for 40 years. That’s when we had more ‘green’ added to the gym.”
The gym was officially named the “Jim Mann Green Dome” during a ceremony Feb. 14, 2011.
“It was nice to be recognized after retiring 12 years earlier,” Mann reflected this week. “It was nice that the community appreciated it.”
“Thirty years of [Mann] being an AD ... I mean, I didn’t have any idea of what all the responsibilities were for an AD until I got the job,” Miller admitted. “I found out real quick. It’s a seven-day job.”
Mann and Miller estimated the inside height of the gym as 30-35 feet, which made things tough for male physical education students who had to climb a rope from the gym floor to the ceiling in the 1960s.
“The guys would climb all the way to the top and sign their names on the steel beam,” Miller recalled. “If they tried to do that today, they’d fire the teacher in a heart beat."
Mann was asked if the Green Dome, whether it was before or after the gym took on that name, provided a homecourt advantage for the Vikings' basketball teams.
“It was one of the few gyms around where you went down [from the locker room] to play in,” Mann mentioned. “When the band was there playing and the place was packed during the Steve DeGroote [coaching] era, it was probably an eight- to 10-point advantage. In other eras [when the teams maybe weren't as talented], it was a little bit of an advantage.
"But not as much."
