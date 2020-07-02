More than 20 years ago, when she was coaching girls track at Sullivan and Jeff Moore was coaching the boys team, Julie Meeks (Rotramel then) noticed Erica Moore.
"She was probably about 5, and she would race her [older] brother [Jeffery Moore, a very good athlete in his own right] and beat him," Meeks said recently.
That was nothing unusual, Erica Moore said earlier this week.
"I must have enjoyed beating everyone," she recalled. "I'd build obstacle courses on the playground, or I'd race the boys in the neighborhood . . . because I knew I would win."
Being fast and the daughter of a track coach led to some early travel for Erica.
"We went all over the country," Jeff Moore said this week. "She won two [national championships] when she was 9, one when she was 10 . . . she won five AAU championships altogether."
And that was the beginning of a career in track and field that made her Sullivan High School's all-time best female track athlete and a four-year star at Indiana State. She competed in a couple of Olympic Trials before she retired.
So Erica Moore is Sullivan's Most Memorable Female Athlete.
She is her school's all-time leader in season and career points scored in track and holds school records in the 200, 400, 800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 1,600 relay. "Those records are going to be there awhile," Meeks predicted. Sullivan has had girls qualify for the state finals in track and field on 16 occasions; Moore accounts for 10 of those from 2003 to 2006.
Erica also played basketball for the Golden Arrows. "She was an athlete, so she could guard people," said her father, the boys basketball coach. "And she had some games when she scored some points. But track was her life."
"I enjoyed being naturally gifted in something," Erica said this week. And the fact that it was an individual sport was probably a plus.
"I didn't have to talk," she said. "I didn't normally follow conventional paths."
At Indiana State, where she was one of the best middle-distance runners in the country, she "trained balls to the wall . . . but it was smooth, no adversity. Training wasn't emotionally or mentally stressful."
She went to the 2008 Olympic Trials as a Sycamore, then "weaseled my way" into an elite training group at Tennessee for awhile. In 2012 she was a national indoor champion and third in a world indoor meet in the 800, but injured her Achilles during the 2012 Olympic Trials.
"I was injury-free until the Achilles [tendon injury]," she said, "but being patient is not in my nature." A move to Seattle and a change of coaches followed, but she retired in 2015.
Her avoidance of conventional paths continues. She currently lives in Bloomington, working on "artistic endeavors.
"I won't make any money — ever," she predicted.
• Others considered — Moore was chosen from among a wealth of talented athletes who have graced the Golden Arrows' girls teams since the beginning of girls high school sports (and, in one case, before that).
There have apparently been just three Sullivan girls who earned 12 letters, all fairly recently: Emily Lahay, who went on to play soccer at Indiana State; 2020 graduate Asia Povlin, heading to ISU herself for volleyball; and Ashley Durall, who spent one season rowing on the crew at Indiana. And twins Delainey and Gracie Shorter, who will be juniors this fall, are already halfway to what almost certainly will be 24 letters between them.
Earning nearly that many letters, and excelling in more than two sports, have been a group that includes Cara Bock, Erica Huff, Ally McKinley, twins DeeDee and Susie McKinney and their cousin Darla, Julie Rotramel, Maria Stockberger and Daria Weitekamp.
Standouts in fewer sports, but definitely standouts, have been Emily Badger, Rhagen Smith (daughter of Maria Stockberger) and Paula Townsend.
And among other outstanding athletes earning mention are Stacey Anderson, Genevieve Daugherty, Tracey Deal, Lela Gilham, Cobie Harrison, Jill Hiatt, Nikki Hutchcraft, Caelan Jones, Hollie Miller, Jodeana Pirtle, Lauren Sims, Cassie Smith and Megan Stockberger.
Considerable support also went to Dru Harris, who slightly preceded girls sports in Indiana high schools but who competed in basketball, golf and field hockey at ISU; won five Terre Haute Women's City golf championships; and is in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame for her coaching career that included taking the 1982 Golden Arrows to the single-class Final Four.
Note: To be consistent, all the athletes are listed by their maiden names.
