As a student at Shakamak High School, Chelsie Culler always knew what her future was going to be.
"I wanted to go to Purdue. That wasn't a question," Chelsie Culler Kilmer told the Tribune-Star. "My dad went there, and agriculture was always a huge part of my life."
When she wasn't showing cattle with her family, however, Kilmer enjoyed sports. The best part, she said, was "the girls I played with, and from age 8 we were able to carry that through my senior year."
She didn't mention her accomplishments right away, but other people did. And they agreed that Chelsie Culler was Shakamak's Most Memorable Female Athlete.
"Softball was my love," Kilmer said, "and maybe basketball was a more standout sport." She was also a volleyball player, and added, "I ran cross country too, but I wasn't really a competitor in that."
Beth Wernz was fortunate enough to coach Culler in both basketball and softball, and was a little more willing to list her accomplishments.
In basketball, Wernz said, Culler was "strong and quick. She ran the floor well, and she was fast. She didn't start as a freshman, but after two games of JV I knew I had to move her up. She played a lot of [varsity] minutes, then started the next three years."
As a softball player, Culler's strong suit was versatility, Wernz said.
"She could play shortstop, she could play third base, she could hit and she could steal bases," the coach recalled. "She was extremely intuitive. She made some plays I never saw anybody else make, things you didn't teach . . . and I know she could've thrown strikes if I needed her to pitch."
Shakamak was a softball power when Culler arrived, having won single-class regionals in 1994, 1995 and 1996. The Lakers won four more sectionals in a row during Culler's seasons and added a Class A regional win in 1998, the first year of class sports in Indiana.
"Some of my most memorable games were my freshman year, the sectional title game at Sullivan before class sports," Kilmer recalled. "My sophomore year, coming up just short in the semistate [a 10-inning loss to South Spencer], and my senior year in the sectional at Clay City when I had a double, triple and my only home run ever before being walked my last at-bat."
Culler left Shakamak as the school's all-time leader in stolen bases, but had more records in basketball. "I have some records, and some have been broken," she said, remembering she'd scored 1,213 points in her career. Significantly, she graduated as the Lakers' all-time leader in both points and assists.
"She could've averaged a lot more [points]," Wernz pointed out, "but her senior year we had three kids in double figures and a fourth at about eight points a game. She was very willing to share . . . we also had Bri Husband, Paige Griffith and Amanda Simmons. I used to call them our 'big four.' "
No one was going to recruit her away from Purdue, however.
"That was my goal," Kilmer said, "and there's no way I was good enough for the Purdue basketball team. It was time to hang up the cleats."
That last sentence isn't entirely true. Kilmer, who graduated from Purdue with a degree in animal science, is now in the seed business and helps her husband Jim at Kilmer Swine Farms. Instead of showing cattle, she now is part of an operation that raises and shows hogs on a national level.
But . . .
"I still play softball now," Kilmer said, "and I help coach my son's 9-year-old baseball team." There's another 6-year-old son, plus 3-year-old twin girls, so there's a pretty good chance sports will still be part of her life.
"I certainly enjoyed it," she concluded.
Other Lakers strongly considered as top female athlete were Missy Gould, the pitcher for the three consecutive regional championship teams; Nicole Fougerousse, a multi-sport athlete who may have any scoring records Culler didn't retain; Mikayla Crane, a volleyball and softball standout; and Jacy Collins, a 2020 graduate and a two-time cross country state finalist.
Others mentioned included Liz Bredeweg, Jessi French, Alyssa Garo, Kaitlynne Gilbert, Brooke Griffith, Sierra Hudson, Husband, Kelsey Pilant, Linsey Rash, Amy Rehmel and Bryly Shipman.
