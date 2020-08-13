Maybe one year too soon?
Keep that question in mind for later in this story.
First off, the Tribune-Star has named Howie Johnson the Best Remembered Male Athlete in Marshall (Ill.) High School history. Also strongly considered for the award were Neil Lindley and Taylor Duncan.
Accumulating 2,295 points in Johnson's four-year basketball career, the last three as a starter for the late coach Carroll "Nellie" Bennett, the 6-foot-2 guard still owns the three highest single-season scoring totals ever at Marshall. They were 789 (27.2 points per game as a senior in 1972-73), 756 (27.0 ppg as a junior in 1971-72) and 697 (24.9 ppg as a sophomore in 1970-71).
Those impressive statistics came without the benefit of a 3-point shot, which Johnson would have excelled at if the long-distance arc existed then.
The Lions concluded those seasons with records of 25-3 in 1970-71, 25-3 in 1971-72 and 26-3 in 1972-73. With 6-2 classmate Tom York racking up his own share of points and rebounds, they won the old Wabash Valley Tournament in Terre Haute all three seasons. By Johnson and York's senior year, they advanced to the Illinois Class A Sweet Sixteen, where they lost to Venice 71-66.
"Those were some good years for me," reflected Johnson, now 65 and living in Terre Haute.
• • •
Although Johnson dabbled in football (junior varsity quarterback as a Marshall freshman) and track (ran as a freshman and sophomore), Johnson was destined for greatness in basketball.
Born in Lawrenceville, Ill., Johnson and his family moved to Marshall when he was a toddler. It didn't take long for young Johnson to be practicing a variety of shots on the family's outdoor goal night after night until midnight or later.
While in sixth grade, Johnson's basketball coach — who also happened to be his elementary school principal — had him play with seventh- and eighth-graders after classes let out on weekday afternoons.
"He saw something in me at that age," Johnson said, referring to Dan Stephens. "When you start playing against kids older than you [and you do well], it builds your confidence. ... That changed me."
J.D. Spangler, who graduated from Marshall in 1968 and went on to become the radio voice of the Lions 30 years later, remembers being a high school senior when he saw Johnson playing basketball quite skillfully as a seventh-grader.
"You could tell then he was going to be something special," Spangler told the Tribune-Star this week.
Although Johnson and York did play some varsity basketball as freshmen, they caused most of their damage over the next three seasons.
"The two of us combined for over 6,000 points and rebounds [total] at Marshall," Johnson mentioned. "Tom was a tremendous athlete. He ended up being a [track] runner at Indiana State."
Johnson described Bennett's style of early-1970s offense as "racehorse basketball," which Johnson didn't mind at all.
"It was fast-paced," he explained. "When you got a rebound [on defense] ... you outleted the basketball and you ran to the other end. You didn't walk the ball down the floor. A lot of times, we would shoot within five seconds after getting a [defensive] rebound.
"We played that way for the whole game. A lot of our scores were in the 80s and 90s and occasionally we would hit the 100 mark."
Johnson's offensive productivity caught the attention of major-college programs early in his Marshall career. By his senior year, the University of Illinois and ISU were still in the mix to gain his athletic services.
The Sycamores' coach at that time was the late Gordon Stauffer, but Johnson reluctantly disappointed him by going with the best-known university in his home state.
"I didn't know what to do," he admits 47 years later. "Indiana State was recruiting me hard. Evansville was recruiting me hard."
Johnson played his freshman (1973-74) and sophomore (1974-75) seasons for the Fighting Illini, averaging 5.1 and 2.8 ppg respectively.
He believes one reason he saw less court time as a sophomore was Illinois switching head coaches between seasons, going from Harv Schmidt (who went 5-18) to Gene Bartow (who went 8-18).
Neither team or coach was setting the world on fire, so Johnson started thinking about transferring to another school.
Hmmm. How about the one 16 miles east of where he starred in high school?
• • •
After transferring from Illinois and sitting out one season as a redshirt, the Marshall sharpshooter finally got a chance to play in a blue and white ISU uniform with not-yet-famous teammate Larry Bird in the winter of 1976-77. But during a series of shuffles, then-athletic director Bob King had replaced Stauffer with himself as head coach, causing yet another unexpected staff change for Johnson to deal with.
The Sycamores went 25-3 that season, when Bird was a sophomore exploding onto the college basketball scene and Johnson was a junior, and 23-9 in 1977-78, Indiana State's first year as a full-fledged member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
King's usage of Johnson during those two seasons seemed sporadic, sometimes baffling. But the former Marshall standout still enjoyed occasional hot games, bringing the cheering Hulman Center crowd to its collective feet by swishing multiple outside jumpers within a short period of time.
With Bird leading the attack, ISU rose as high as No. 4 in The Associated Press national poll in mid-January of 1978 and finished 11-5 in the conference, one game behind MVC regular-season and tournament champion Creighton.
The Sycamores and Johnson concluded each of those seasons with a trip to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where they were knocked out by Houston and Rutgers respectively.
Contacted by the Tribune-Star this week, then-ISU assistant coach Bill Hodges — who achieved his greatest fame one year later after he stepped in for an ailing King to become head coach — described Johnson as "a quiet assassin shooting the basketball."
So if you had no knowledge of what would follow for the Sycamores, Bird and Hodges in 1978-79, those don't sound like terrible seasons.
Do they?
Absolutely not. But in 2020, the year of COVID-19 and almost anything else that can go wrong, few fans remember ISU piling up 48 victories during Johnson's two seasons in the Blue and White.
You see, Johnson's college eligibility ended after the 1977-78 campaign and he earned a degree in parks and recreation. In 1978-79, he remained in Terre Haute to work as program director for the YMCA and solidify his reputation as being one of the city's best slowpitch softball players ever.
Meanwhile, many of his ISU teammates from one year earlier — plus talented transfers Carl Nicks, Alex Gilbert and Bob Heaton — were enjoying a basketball season for the ages by winning their first 33 games and squaring off against Magic Johnson and Michigan State in arguably the most memorable championship clash in NCAA history.
With seemingly the whole world watching, Indiana State lost to the Spartans 75-64 in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately for Johnson — Howie, not Magic — he wasn't on the court, on the bench or even on the team.
So did his ISU basketball career end one year too soon for his liking?
Howie Johnson insists he's never worried about that, instead expressing happiness that so many of his friends were able to experience the time of their lives in 1978-79.
"Larry will tell you that his junior year, my senior year, had the most talent of any ISU team," Johnson did say, realizing there's nothing that can be done to change history. "It was a good experience in that I got to play with one of the 10 best players in the world."
• • •
Nowadays, Johnson can still sink jumpshots with consistent accuracy. He's proven that on the basketball court inside the business he owns — the Bouncin Barn, located at 2509 S. First St. It first opened in 2011.
Johnson offers shooting instructions to youths of various ages, although he acknowledged that coronavirus concerns have reduced his number of customers in recent months. He did stress that everyone wears a face mask when he's providing instructions. For more information, call (812) 299-5867.
He and wife Stacey have three daughters, one son and four grandchildren, some of whom have enjoyed successful athletic careers in their own right.
"I feel bad for today's high school kids," Johnson said in regard to COVID-19's effect on modern-day sports. "Some of these kids are trying to get [college] scholarships.
"It's a crazy world, isn't it?"
