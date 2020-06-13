Lots of Indiana counties have geographically-named consolidated high schools. In or near our own area, we have Northview, Terre Haute North, North Vermillion, North Putnam, North Central and North Knox.
There's West Vigo and Eastern Greene. Terre Haute South, South Knox and South Putnam. That doesn't even count school districts that have geographic distinctions, like Southwest Parke Schools, etc.
All one has to do is take a look at slender Vermillion County on a map to know that once consolidation occurred there, it was going to be a north-south thing. The long, but not wide county is easily split geographically at U.S. 36.
So a South Vermillion was an inevitability when consolidation finally did occur. The culture that has grown up around the school, though, was one that had to be developed.
"Our community has always supported our athletes. For years you could come to a football game on a Friday night, we may not have the best team, but our fans still came to be supportive and positive. When we have a team that is doing well in the state tournament, you may not find very many people left in our towns, they will be there to support our players," said South Vermillion athletic director and long-time baseball coach Tim Terry.
South Vermillion is unique among the consolidated schools in our area in that it wasn't a consolidation so much as a re-brand.
When the current South Vermillion campus just off of Indiana 63 northwest of Clinton was completed in 1977, the consolidations that created South Vermillion had already been completed. Dana, Hillsdale and St. Bernice were consolidated into Clinton High School in 1961 (Blanford had been absorbed by Clinton back in 1928) and the larger Clinton High School existed throughout the 1960s and most of the 1970s.
South Vermillion retained the Wildcats nickname from Clinton too.
"The school building left downtown Clinton and moved out just north of Clinton on Highway 63. The new South Vermillion High School kept the same Clinton black and gold colors and the nickname of Wildcats but changed the school song from 'Wave Your Flag To Old Chicago' to 'Mighty Organ'," Terry said. "Our enrollment was much higher at that time. The coal mines were still in operation, our downtown was still going strong and Eli Lilly had opened up."
Still, with a new name came new responsibility to create a community around the new identity. Clinton has a proud history in several sports and it competed with the big boys in the Western Indiana Conference for many years, but now it was South Vermillion. How did South Vermillion accomplish this?
One way was to retain coaches. South Vermillion has had quite a few long-term coaches in its history. Terry is one, so is Ron Stateler, South Vermillion's wrestling coach. He completed his 28th season in charge of the Wildcats last winter and has South Vermillion on the verge of 500 dual meet wins.
"I think how lucky we are to have long-term coaches. I think about [football coach] Brent Anderson and the values that he taught us at both Clinton and at South Vermillion High Schools. Mike Costello in track and cross country for over 25 years, Tim Terry in football, girls basketball and baseball for 30 years, Kent Musall in swimming, cross country and track for over 25 years. I have been blessed to coach wrestling for 28 years and coached both middle school and high school football," Stateler said.
The continuity is a comfort blanket for parents. The coaches are identifiable in all corners of the South Vermillion district. It's a family atmosphere.
"We have had some very good dedicated coaches that have been here for a long time. I firmly believe that you can not replace experience. In this day and age, you do not see as many coaches put in the years as we did in the past," Terry said. "Coaches have such a large influence in all our lives. I was so lucky in Jr. High and in high school to have had coaches that had a positive effect on my life."
With experience comes perspective too. Terry, who took over baseball from Don Shearer in the early 1980s and who graduated from Clinton, has been a direct part of a lot of South Vermillion's history. However, it's easy to look track of the past when the name isn't on a school. South Vermillion hasn't forgotten its roots.
"When I took the [athletic director] job, I wanted to remind our students of all the tradition and championships their grandparents achieved and to bring back that pride and tradition that may have been forgotten," Terry said. "So with help from many people I collected old trophies and made a special trophy case to show them off.
"Tradition is not only a word, but a feeling of being proud to represent the past in a positive way. I felt the trophy case also helped the athletes from the past high schools to feel more a part of our school," Terry added.
As for South Vermillion since 1977? It has plenty of athletic achievement of its own. South Vermillion has won 38 sectional championships and three regional titles.
Like most western Indiana schools, baseball has been one of the most accomplished sports. The Wildcats won the regional in 1979 and 2019. Softball also won a regional in 2019.
Success in other sports has come in waves. Girls basketball won all five of its sectionals from 1984-93. Volleyball won all three from 1982-86. Softball was a power in the early 1990s and again recently. Note that much of this success occurred before class sports. South Vermillion regularly took down bigger schools in Vigo and Clay County over this period.
South Vermillion has also had several conference affiliations. It started off taking Clinton's place in the original Western Indiana Conference through 1982. When the original WIC dissipated, South Vermillion moved to the Wabash River Conference where it stayed from 1982-98. South Vermillion was a charter member of the new WIC in 1999, but the Wildcats were usually one of the two smallest schools in the league, and went back to the WRC in 2015.
South Vermillion is committed to making sure the community it has built since it was "re-branded" in 1977 continues.
"We've upgraded facilities in the last four years. There are new tennis courts, new soccer field, new track, a re-finished gymnasium floor, a new auxiliary gym, a new weight room, new practice fields and added irrigation systems. I believe we are on a positive track to see even more success in our programs as we continue to invest in them," South Vermillion principal Mark Schimmel said.
