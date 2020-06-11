Of Steve and Connie DeGroote’s three sons who grew up in the late 1980s and 1990s, the two oldest — Cory and Culley — each won the prestigious McMillan Award for being Vigo County’s outstanding male athlete when they were seniors at West Vigo.
But the son who didn’t win it, the one who didn’t know if he would walk properly again after a serious auto accident at the beginning of his sophomore year, has been named by the Tribune-Star as West Vigo’s Best Remembered Male Athlete since the high school opened in 1960-61.
Casey DeGroote not only recovered from that crash but went on to become a three-sport standout who specialized in baseball and later got drafted by the New York Yankees in the 11th round. He beat out brother Cory, a 1991 graduate, and Gabe Cook, a 1996 graduate and wrestler who captured the school's only boys state championship in any sport, for that honor.
Casey, who now works for the Indiana Railroad as an engineer/conductor and has three children, graduated from West Vigo in 1998. His last baseball job was general manager of the Terre Haute Rex in the early 2010s.
Now 40, Casey only remembers what he was told happened in the infamous two-vehicle collision that occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 1995, on South Third Street. Young DeGroote, scheduled to play football against Terre Haute North that evening, was a passenger in a 1994 Pontiac Trans Am driven by friend/classmate Matt Welsh.
“We had been at the [Honey Creek] Mall and we were heading home [traveling north] on Third Street,” Casey recalled this week. “At Third and Poplar [streets], that’s where the accident happened [involving an elderly female driver in the other vehicle].”
After initially being transported to Union Hospital, Casey DeGroote was taken to Indianapolis’ Methodist Hospital, where he spent the next 11 days with hip injuries.
“I had what they called an open-book fracture,” Casey said. “They come together in the front and that broke apart. ... and I had seven fractures in my right hip.”
Also suffering muscle tears, fear existed that Casey DeGroote would face difficulty walking again, let alone excelling in athletics. On Jan. 10, 1996, he was allowed to try walking without his wheelchair.
“My left leg was in a cast ... from ankle to hip for the first two months,” Casey mentioned. “But I was able to get back in the next spring [of ‘96] for baseball season.”
“What I remember about him were the unbelievable injuries that he had,” retired West VIgo teacher, coach and athletic director Mike Miller told the Tribune-Star. “His hips were crushed. I had him in class at that time. I was teaching science. I actually did his home-bound teaching that whole winter because he was confined to a hospital bed.”
Casey DeGroote thought he did “all right” for his sophomore baseball season, especially under the circumstances. But his best was yet to come.
At the beginning of his junior year, he returned to the gridiron to start at wide receiver for the Vikings, although he still wasn’t as strong or as fast as he had been pre-accident.
Then Casey played varsity basketball in 1996-97, the first time since his freshman year, before returning to baseball, where his legend continued to grow. He hit .554 with 10 home runs and even stole seven bases.
But in the summer of 1997, before the start of his senior year, Casey DeGroote encountered significant pain in his back, which he learned was caused by arthritis.
So he underwent another medical procedure that included two screws being inserted into his hips.
“I couldn’t put any weight on my right leg for three months after that surgery,” Casey noted. “And that surgery was three days before my senior year started.”
Young DeGroote could have put off the surgery until after his senior year so he could play all three major sports. Instead he chose to get it done quickly so he could focus on his best sport, baseball, even though that meant he had to skip the football and basketball seasons to rehab.
Did Casey's senior season help his baseball career? Maybe these all-time statistics can answer that question — .510 batting average, 33 homers, 149 runs batted in, 141 hits and 131 runs scored (all school records) while playing shortstop and pitcher. Just for that season, he batted .583.
After being drafted by the Yankees out of high school in 1998, Casey DeGroote signed a contract and played in their organization from 1998 to 2002. That year, he moved to the Minnesota Twins' organization and spent time in spring training with the team.
Casey wrapped up his playing career in 2003 and 2004 with the Rockford Riverhawks and Kalamazoo Kings of the Frontier League.
Nowadays, Casey mentioned that he’s underwent two more hip surgeries since then.
“I feel fortunate to be able to stay upright and walk around,” he reflected. “I feel good.”
• • •
As Miller, retired West Vigo AD Jim Mann and this reporter discussed all possibilities for this Tribune-Star award, Mann made sure that Cook — now the wrestling coach at Terre Haute South — was strongly considered.
“Our wrestling program when he started as a freshman probably wasn’t very good,” Mann pointed out. “But for his dedication — he gave up football his senior year — it turned out to be the right thing for him to do because he won the state championship [in the 140-pound weight class].”
