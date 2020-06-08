Picking the best team in West Vigo High School sports history pretty much comes down to which Steve DeGroote-coached baseball team you like better.
So with Victory Field and an L.V. Phillips Mental Attitude Award winner as potential tiebreakers, the nod goes to the 2009 Vikings who lost 6-3 to Andrean in the Class 3A championship game that year.
"We had three first-team all-state [players] that year, and two kids who went in the pros," DeGroote pointed out recently, referring to catcher Jeremy Lucas, second baseman/pitcher Jordan Pearson and third baseman Cameron Fagg as the all-staters and Lucas and shortstop Tyler Wampler as the players who continued their careers after college. "And when [Indiana State] won the Missouri Valley a couple of years later, Jeremy Lucas was the MVP and Tyler Wampler was the shortstop."
The Vikings lost their third game to Connersville in 2009, then won the next 26 in a row before the title game. They beat occasional nemesis Jasper by the 10-run rule in the regional championship game and defeated Brebeuf in the one-game semistate.
The team batting average was .384 led by Lucas, the Mental Attitude Award winner, at .485; Pearson at .460; and Fagg and Wampler, both at .412. First baseman Aaron Welch was the team's pleasant surprise for the year (.406, 7 homers, 39 RBI) while other regulars included Dylan Aff (.382), Cody Thornton (.353), Brodey McCalister (.298) and Scott West (.235, 4-0 pitching record).
"That's how you get that far, when you're really strong at every position," DeGroote said.
• Other DeGroote baseball contenders — If the 2009 Vikings were DeGroote's strongest baseball team, there were a couple of others that were pretty close.
In 1998, for example, the Vikings lost in extra innings to top-ranked Madison at the regional ("Only God knew the difference between those two teams," DeGroote said recently) and in 2000 one could say that West Vigo came even closer to the state championship than the 2009 team did. After beating top-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral in the regional, West Vigo advanced to a four-team state finals and had a 3-1 lead in the late innings of a semifinal game against Jasper when a failed shoestring catch turned an RBI single for the Wildcats into a three-run, inside-the-park homer. Jasper won 4-3, then routed Plymouth the next day in the championship game.
West Vigo also entered sectional play undefeated and ranked second in the state in one of the last seasons of single-class baseball, only to lose to the host Knights at Northview, and the 2011 Vikings were upset by Edgewood in a Class 3A sectional after going 24-0 in the regular season and being ranked first in the state.
• Other baseball — West Vigo's first big postseason baseball run came in 1984, when a team that included current Viking athletic director Kenny Pearson and 1985 McMillan Award winner Jeff Sell reached the semistate championship game under coach Dick Ballinger. And the 2019 Vikings, coached by Culley DeGroote, suffered a heart-breaking walkoff loss to Edgewood in a sectional game and Edgewood reached the Class 3A championship game — losing, coincidentally, to Andrean.
• Other sports — West Vigo's best football teams have been the 2002 and 2003 squads coached by Dave Cassell that finished with a combined 20-3 record; the two losses were sectional games against Indianapolis Chatard. The high-scoring 1971 Vikings, coached by Glenn Ankney and featuring sophomore quarterback Bob Woolley, went 9-1, losing to Schulte before beating both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South.
Steve DeGroote coached some of West Vigo's best boys basketball teams too. The Vikings won their only single-class sectional title in 1990; went 19-3 in the single-class 1995-96 season, losing a two-point game to Terre Haute North in the sectional; and the coach's favorite team was probably the 1988-89 team that avenged a 50-point regular-season loss to North in sectional play.
West Vigo girls teams have had a pair of semistate appearances by the 2014 softball team and the 1990 volleyball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.