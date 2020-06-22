Teams from Shakamak High School have played in the championship game of seven different state tournaments, all of them in Class A baseball and all of them at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
And picking the best of those seven is not as easy as it sounds, according to two of the three coaches who got the Lakers that far.
"In 2006, when my oldest son [Josh] was a senior, we faced [Jon] Ringenburg from Fort Wayne Blackhawk," said Chip Sweet, who coached four of the state-finalist teams. "We got beat [7-4] in extra innings, but we played pretty well against one of the best teams and one of the best pitchers we faced in the finals. And then we wound up going [to Victory Field] three years in a row."
"Both [state championship teams] had their strengths and weaknesses," said Matt Fougerousse, one of Sweet's assistant coaches, who replaced him and took the 2007 and 2008 teams to the final game, winning in 2008 over Cowan. "The 2004 team [which lost to Lafayette Central Catholic in Indianapolis] and the 2006 team may have been better teams than the one in 2008; the 2008 team just really competed and was mentally strong."
Chip Sweet has two sons, however. So after stepping down as baseball coach after the 2006 season, he agreed to return after Fougerousse took the coaching job at Linton. Luke Sweet was a sophomore when his father coached the Lakers to another unsuccessful game at Victory Field against LCC in 2012, which set up a family swan song in 2014.
"I don't think anybody really expected us to get [to Victory Field in 2014]," Chip Sweet said recently when looking back at his final season as coach, "but I'd already said it would be my last year, so everybody in my family and everybody in the community knew it was my last chance [at a state championship].
"We had an unbelievable will to win that year," the coach continued. "It was almost like it was meant to be."
The Lakers lost six times during the regular season in 2014. "My goal was never to make it to the state championship," coach Sweet said, "but just to get better as the season goes along. But [the players] wanted it for me more than I wanted it for myself."
Shakamak breezed through its regional at Morristown, then won its semistate game 1-0 over Vincennes Rivet at Plainfield. That set up a Victory Field meeting against 28-3 Rockville.
"I didn't face a public school [for the championship] until Rockville," coach Sweet said, "but they had [sophomore pitcher Dalton] Laney, who was the real deal, and [coach] Bobby Kyle knows the game."
Laney owned the first 4 1/2 innings, driving in runs with singles in the top of the first and top of the third and painting the outside corner with fastballs to keep the Lakers from scoring. But in the bottom of the fifth, Brett Yeryar took one of those outside-corner pitches the other way for an RBI single, then scored the go-ahead run (right behind Luke Sweet) on a two-run single to the opposite field by Mike Huddleston. Braxton Yeryar closed out his complete game and the Lakers won 3-2.
Kyle blamed himself after that game for not varying Laney's pitching pattern soon enough against another veteran coach. Rockville got revenge the following season, beating the Shakamak team coached by Todd Gambill 4-2 in the Lakers' most recent appearance in the finals.
Yeryar, who hit over .500 for the season, won the Mental Attitude Award.
And the last Shakamak baseball game for the Sweet family ended with a trophy in hand.
"That was pretty special for a lot of reasons," Chip Sweet concluded.
