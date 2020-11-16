A high school football jamboree will return to the Wabash Valley next fall.
Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and South Vermillion are playing a four-team jamboree annually, with Northview to host in August of 2021 with South, South Vermillion and North serving as hosts the next three years.
Although no more plans than that were announced, the jamboree will apparently be in lieu of the controlled scrimmages the week prior to the season openers.
Vigo County had an annual jamboree for awhile, first with North, South, West Vigo and Schulte and then with Northview added when Schulte closed its doors.
