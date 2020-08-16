Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and Northview were able to preview their high school football seasons with scrimmages on Saturday, but apparently no one wants to mess with West Vigo.
The Vikings had their annual intrasquad scrimmage Saturday in place of their usual meeting with North Vermillion. The Falcons had been quarantined and didn't have enough practices since returning.
In one instance that was good news, coach Jeff Cobb indicated, because parents wouldn't have been able to see the instrasquad scrimmage had it taken place before Saturday because of coronavirus guidelines.
"It went fine. We were just trying to make do," Cobb said. "We were looking for alignments, assignments and attitude . . . but it's not the same as playing somebody else."
And there's the rub for the Vikings. Their first opponent this coming Friday was supposed to be North Central, but the Thunderbirds are also currently quarantined.
"We're looking for an opponent," Cobb said — Carmel and Center Grove were ruled out, although both currently have the date open. "We probably won't know until Monday."
The other two scrimmages were neighborhood affairs, with South going to Northview and South Vermillion to North in a battle of the Barrett brothers.
Greg Barrett's Wildcats have one of the state's better quarterbacks in junior Anthony Garzolini, and he gave the Wildcats some big moments. But the Patriots had moments of their own.
"It was OK," North coach Chris Barrett said. "Nothing great. We saw what we still need to work on and we got to move a lot of people around. We saw some good things too."
Best of all — and all four coaches were able to say this — there were no injuries to report.
"We've had a good camp too," Chris Barrett said. North plays this Friday at Northview.
On Saturday, with some star-caliber players returning for both teams, the Knights and Braves battled there.
"Not bad," was the take of South coach Tim Herrin. "We took about half a series to get up to game speed, but once we got going we felt a lot better."
Offensively, South was led by receivers James Mallory and Andrece Miller. "[Quarterback] Caleb Stultz was making some really good reads," Herrin said.
Defensively, Herrin said the line gave good effort and praised the work in the secondary of safety Tyler Vaughn and cornerback Jacob Rutledge.
South has a new opponent for its season opener, West Lafayette Harrison on the road.
"Overall we had a good scrimmage," said coach Mark Raetz of the Knights. "The big thing we looked for was to be competitive, to execute well and to get out healthy, and we did all those things."
Northview's usual suspects had good moments, Raetz said, mentioning tight end/defensive end Ilias Gordon, running back Korbin Allen and linebacker/tight end Braxton Sampson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.