High school football flashed its beautiful unpredictability last week and, more importantly, every team in the Wabash Valley got to play.
Let's hope for more of the same in the latter scenario this week, particularly since it's looking like a beautiful Friday night to watch a game.
As far as the rest of this is concerned? Obviously last week you learned not to believe everything you read.
• North Putnam (1-4, 1-0 Western Indiana Conference Green Division) at West Vigo (1-3, 0-3), 7 p.m. — The Cougars' victory was over winless Cloverdale, although at this point they still control their WIC destiny. The Vikings just need to win, period; putting together four quarters would help that quest.
• Sullivan (4-2, 1-1 WIC Gold) at Edgewood (1-4, 0-2), 7 p.m. — Last week's win by the Golden Arrows at Owen Valley kept a lot of teams' hopes alive in the Gold Division, so they'll have to tackle this week with the same intensity and enthusiasm.
• Riverton Parke (2-3) at North Central (1-4), 7 p.m. — Is this the game of the week in the Wabash Valley? The Thunderbirds rose up to upset a team threatening to reach the top 10 last week, while the Panthers were exploding for 61 points a little farther north.
• Fountain Central (3-3, 2-2 Wabash River Conference) at South Vermillion (2-4, 1-2), 7 p.m. — On paper this shapes up as a nail-biter. Factor in strength of schedule, however, and the Wildcats' chances look a lot better.
• Parke Heritage (4-2, 3-0 WRC) at North Vermillion (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — The Wolves overcame the absence of quarterback Christian Johnson last week by revamping parts of their attack. So it's a heck of a scouting report for the Falcons to figure out — and maybe the start of a postseason push for the visitors.
• Linton (6-0) at North Knox (5-1), 7 p.m. — These won-lost records say it all, or at least all but the fact that the Warriors upset the Miners on Roy Williams Field last year. Another game-of-the-week candidate.
• Brebeuf (5-1) at Terre Haute South (0-6), 7:30 p.m. — The visitors are apparently the third-best Catholic school in Marion County, having beaten Indianapolis Chatard before losing last week to Roncalli (nobody touches Cathedral, if you were curious about No. 1). The Braves need some homecoming inspiration.
• Terre Haute North (2-4, 1-3 Conference Indiana) at Southport (0-6, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. — The Patriots could easily be 3-1 in conference play, and legitimately should be 2-2. The Cardinals, however, are coached by somebody who knows the Patriots pretty well — former North assistant coach Alex Bettag.
• Guerin Catholic (1-5) at Northview (4-1), 7:30 p.m. — The visitors play a brutal schedule but are undefeated against public schools (a win over McCutcheon) and beat the Knights 19-0 last year. Knights need to build on their second-half effort last week.
In Illinois:
• Marshall (0-5, 0-4 Little Illini Conference) at Paris (3-2, 1-2), 8 p.m. — Every Paris game but one has been extremely close, and this one might be too. The Lions got their offense untracked last week, and the Tigers haven't been a big scoring team.
• Robinson (2-3, 2-2 LIC) at Newton (4-1, 3-1), 8 p.m. — The host Eagles were looking like a conference contender (and still are, record-wise) but lost two weeks ago to Lawrenceville. Maroons are trying to stay in the top half of the league standings.
In Saturday games:
• Oblong (0-5) at Red Hill (0-5), 1 p.m. — Three of the Salukis' losses have been COVID forfeits, and they played Robinson tough.
• Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (3-2) at Martinsville (5-0), 1 p.m. — It's hard to conceive that 14 undersized kids are a football juggernaut, but the Bluestreaks are the only unbeaten team in the south portion of Illinois 8-man football. Their visitors are from the north, however, and should provide a test.
• Casey (3-2, 3-2 LIC) at Lawrenceville (2-3, 2-3), 2 p.m. — The Warriors' two losses have been against the top two teams in the LIC, so they're looking for a third-place finish. That game by the Indians two weeks ago indicates that might not be easy, however.
• Indiana Deaf (2-3) at Dugger Union (1-2), 2 p.m. — Homecoming weekend is a big deal in Dugger and, after picking up their first win since 2016, the Bulldogs should be riding high. The Deaf School has scored 96 points in its two wins, however.
