When making a list of sports that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, add Indiana high school bowling to it.
COVID-19 already delayed the early part of the season for the Blue Chip North scratch league, which includes the Terre Haute North boys and girls (separate) teams and the Terre Haute South coed team.
But they're back, taking the necessary precautions and making the most of the bowling experience.
Also competing in that 10-team league are Northview's coed team — which sits atop the standings after Thursday's scheduled match at Vigo Bowl was postponed by snow-related traveling issues — plus boys/coed teams from Linton, Sullivan, Shakamak and White River Valley, the girls team from Linton and the junior varsity team from Linton.
The league's top game average belongs to Northview's Joey Price at 215. The next match is slated for next Thursday inside the Terre Haute Bowling Center.
Because of the COVID-19 delay, high school bowling competition — which normally ends with the boys, girls and team state tournaments in early February — will culminate with those events March 27 in Fort Wayne instead.
Sectionals will take place March 3 (separate singles for boys and girls at Vigo Bowl) and March 4 (team at Imperial Lanes).
"COVID messed up a lot," admitted Melissa Troxel, fifth-year coach of North's boys and girls teams (with help from her husband Terry) and director of the Blue Chip North league. "But we're getting back there."
For league competition, with the day varying each week depending on availability of the lanes, Troxel said all bowlers are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth except for when they are in the act of bowling to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Viruses aside, 2020 will be a difficult season to duplicate in 2021 for Wabash Valley bowlers.
In the state finals at Anderson last season, Terre Haute South finished third in total pins in the boys team category with 2,208, trailing only Noblesville (2,306) and Eastside (2,255). After that, the Braves defeated fourth-place Carmel and Eastside before losing to Noblesville in the stepladder finals to come in second overall.
In girls team, Terre Haute North placed fourth in pins (1,997) behind only Brownsburg (2,149), Griffith (2,138) and Hobart (2,023) and placed fourth in the stepladder finals.
Also, North's Lilly Jones came in second in girls singles with a 609 series. She's back in 2021 and only a sophomore. Troxel said Jones' average in league play this season is 181.
There are no seniors on the Patriots' six-member girls team, only sophomores and juniors. There are six members of North's boys team as well. Five are selected to compete for each team in each match.
The top bowler for North's boys is sophomore Trace Hayne with a 173 average.
"We have a lot of young talent on these teams," Troxel emphasized.
Meanwhile, South also had separate boys and girls teams last season. But because of graduation and a lack of turnout among young male players, the Braves are coed only in 2021 with a total of three boys and three girls on their six-person league team.
Sophomore Emily Childress has been the top bowler on South's coed squad so far with an average of 167. South coach Laura Barbour said Childress usually excels when she's in the middle of the lineup instead of in the pressure-packed No. 5 spot, known as the anchor.
In her third year at the helm, Barbour admitted "this might be a rebuilding team with some growing pains, but also with a bright future for 2022 and 2023."
Still, the 2021 goals of Barbour and Troxel remain similar — to reach the state finals — and they'd like to do it at the same time because bowlers from both high schools are great friends who often have been on the same teams when they competed in youth leagues over the years.
"I'd like to see our girls at least make the top three," Troxel said, noting that would be a one-spot improvement over last season's finish.
Both coaches expressed appreciation for all the Valley bowling centers that support the young athletes trying to develop their skills. South's home house is the Terre Haute Bowling Center and North's is Imperial Lanes, but Vigo Bowl is equally involved as well.
And for even younger bowlers, Troxel said the middle school program will begin next Thursday at Vigo Bowl. For registration information, call Vigo Bowl at 812-232-6800.
