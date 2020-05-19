High school ADs have hopes, questions for fall

Wabash Valley high school athletic directors are looking to the future with varying degrees of cautious optimism, some of them told the Tribune-Star the past few days — although there are still many details to be worked out.
And although losing spring seasons was heartbreaking for them, their coaches and particularly their athletes, the wiped-out contests at least didn't cause a major financial hit.
"We had bought some stuff [for spring sports teams] that we can put away for a year," said Terre Haute South's Ed Jarvis, "so we might have actually put ourselves ahead a little bit . . . spring is usually third [to fall and winter] when it comes to gates; you can lose some money because there are not so many sources of income."
"We hope to stay status quo and break even in the spring," added Terre Haute North's Kris Painter. "Because we're not in school, I haven't looked at [the finances]. We might have to tighten our purse strings."
"If you break even in the spring, you feel pretty comfortable," said West Vigo's Kenny Pearson. "Track is a money-maker, because there's only one official [to pay]. But for something like softball, you're down something like $260 right off the bat for two umpires, an announcer, things like that."
"We usually go into springtime in pretty good shape [financially]," noted Linton's Charlie Karazsia. "In the spring, you hope you pay one umpire [with gate receipts from that game]. But then [income] picks back up in the fall . . . we're in really good shape because of the [spring] expenses we didn't have."
"We get pretty good gates from big track meets," said Scott Buell, in charge of the Northview boys, "but football and basketball is where most of the money is."
Now, of course, comes the uncertainty.
"I'm very hopeful we'll be able to get everybody back [getting ready to compete] on July 1," Painter said, "but we've got some work to be done before the [fall] season starts. There could be some changes in how we do things."
"I think we'll go back to normal on July 1," said Buell, "maybe with some restrictions. We're planning for normal, and if we get different information we'll adjust.
"I've got a very optimistic attitude," he continued. "You could drive yourself crazy on what-ifs."
"We're kind of on hold waiting for re-entry guidelines," added Bethany Jones, Northview's athletic director for girls sports. "It's been so fluid, you don't know what's going to happen the next day."
"Personally, I'm a little nervous," Pearson admitted. "I think schools will be the last things that re-open . . . but we're all going off what the governor says."
All the ADs have questions, and Pearson is certainly one of those.
"What about locker rooms?" he asked. "Will you have to have testing before you could go into one? What about things like 7-on-7s [football tournaments] or basketball camps? It's wait-and-see right now, but we're not scheduling anything.
"We look at wrestling and how they do things," Pearson continued. "Maybe things like bleaching [mats and equipment] every day will transfer over to other teams."
"We're looking at social distancing, but what do you do about the weight room?" Karazsia asked. "Do you limit it to four kids at a time?"
That's a concern for Jarvis too, he said.
"[The weight room] will be real tough for schools to keep managed," he said, "and maintenance jobs are hard to fill anyway."
Assuming there are fall sports, what will they look like?
"Do we limit crowds to 250?" Painter asked. "I guess the worst-case scenario would be going without crowds but still playing . . . I don't know if we'll every be 'normal' again."
"Cross country and golf should be OK, but what about soccer, football and volleyball," Buell said. "Do you play with limited fans? Will everybody have to wear masks?"
"Volleyball is going to be tough [to figure out], but cross country and golf should be the same," Karazsia said.
But, you may be aware, Linton is a football town with a huge following for that sport.
"I can't imagine limiting people," said Karazsia, who almost had to deal with that problem in March when boys basketball regionals were at one time limited to 75 fans per school before being canceled altogether.
"Who do you let in?" Karazsia asked. "How many? Who do you pick? I'm glad we didn't have to do that [for the basketball regional] . . . and kids play to the crowd."
If fall sports income is limited, many schools — including all three in Vigo County — have athletic booster clubs of varying responsibilities.
"Our coaches know if there's something [the athletic department] can't afford, they can go to the booster club," Pearson said, "and some teams do their own fund-raising."
"We've done a pretty good job making sure the kids have what they need," Painter said. "But the boosters have already lost one big fundraiser [the Kids Who Cook dinner scheduled this spring]."
Finances aside, the athletic directors seem to be unanimous in the need for fall seasons.
"I don't like when people say 'if you have sports' or 'if you're in school,' " Jarvis said emphatically. "We need sports. We need something positive."
"We need sports," Karazsia agreed. "These kids need an outlet, and [sports] makes them better students . . . but we know we're for the safety of all our kids first. What the governor says, we've got to do. People in administration are very adaptable."
