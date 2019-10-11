High school football games are 48-minute affairs, but if you showed up only for the last 12 minutes of Friday’s Conference Indiana showdown between Terre Haute South and Southport? You got more than your money’s worth.
A thrilling back-and-forth contest – and oh by the way, Conference Indiana title supremacy was on the line – featured 30 points scored in the fourth quarter between the Braves and Cardinals.
Unfortunately for South, it was the Cardinals who scored last, though just barely. An 11-yard touchdown catch by Turk Faitele put Southport ahead with 1:46 left and then the Braves were stopped on fourth down at the Southport 8 with under a minute left. Southport emerged with a 33-27 victory.
South led as late as the 3-minute, 31-second mark, but couldn’t hold on. Southport scored the game’s final nine points.
It was a bitter pill, but South assistant coach Kevin O’Reilly, coaching in place of Tim Herrin after last Friday’s penalty-marred loss against Indianapolis Brebeuf, was proud.
“I’m proud of their effort. They competed for four quarters and gave everything they had. A couple of missed plays, the ball bounced the wrong way a few times, but I’m proud of the effort,” O’Reilly said.
South (5-3, 2-2) was down two touchdowns at halftime, but its pass game came alive in the second half and its defense at least slowed Southport’s own aerial attack. South quarterback Caleb Stultz amassed 211 of his 239 passing yards in the second half.
“I think part of it is that the weather cleared and the rain stopped. It got more comfortable. We found some run combinations we liked and pass protection was good all night. Caleb made good reads and has continually grown each week,” O’Reilly said.
The Southport lead was 17-13 when the thrill-a-minute fourth quarter started appropriately. South’s Andrece Miller caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stultz to pull South in front 20-17, but the good feeling didn’t last long.
Southport had its run game compromised by the loss of running back Gage Nelson in the first half, but it’s one productive run was a killer. Donovan Hon’s 65-yard scamper set up a 5-yard touchdown catch by tight end Matt Munoz to put the Cardinals back up 24-20 just 27 seconds after the Braves had scored.
South didn’t flinch. The Braves drove 65 yards in nine plays, finished off by a Stultz scramble for a six-yard touchdown run. Advantage Braves as they led 27-24 with 9:01 left.
South’s defense twice stopped Southport after that and the Braves got the ball back at their own 25 with 5:29 left, but then mistakes reared their ugly head.
Stultz threw an interception on South’s first play from scrimmage as Southport’s Brayon Hogan returned it to the South 30. Southport tied the game with a field goal with 3:31 left.
When South got the ball back, Stultz dropped back to pass on third down, but was hit before he released the ball on a Cardinals’ blitz. The ball came loose and was recovered by Southport’s Jakeb Rudolf at the South 12 with 2:18 left.
The Cardinals (6-2, 3-1) took advantage of that turnover too. On a bit of a gadget play, Southport put defensive lineman Turk Faitele at tight end. He rolled left and caught a shovel pass from Southport quarterback Ryan Lezon. He rumbled 11 yards for a touchdown. The extra point kick was missed to make it 33-27, so if South could score? It could earn a dramatic win.
The Braves nearly did it. Three catches by Miller totaling 36 yards and then a 31-yard bomb to James Mallory put South at the Southport 7-yard line with under a minute to go. It looked like the storybook finish would happen for the Braves.
But it didn’t. An incomplete pass, a 1-yard Allen Haire loss, and another incompletion set up a fateful 4th-and-goal from the 8. Stultz tried to find Miller on a slant route left, but the pass was a tad high and Miller couldn’t reach it.
It was a bitter loss for the Braves, who showed their best side in the second half. They had to after struggling a bit in the first.
Southport had wide receiver Brevin Jefferson was dominant in the first half as he had seven catches for 126 yards, his output for the entire.
Jefferson’s impact was felt early on, with a 20-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game to stake the Cardinals to an early 7-0 lead.
South did not have the rub of the green in the opening half. The Braves were stopped on 4th-and-1 at its goal line and Haire later had a touchdown called back due to a penalty. An Ashton Hayne 27-yard field goal represented South’s only first half points as Southport led 17-3 at the break.
The Braves were a different team after halftime as they marched 65 yards in eight plays to start the half, setting up an 8-yard Haire touchdown run. Later, another Hayne field goal made made it 17-13 and set the table for the fourth quarter fireworks.
Terre Haute South next plays at Columbus North next Friday. The Bull Dogs and Braves were two of the four teams in a Conference Indiana first-place tie entering Friday’s action, but neither can get a share of the Conference Indiana crown. Bloomington North and Southport are tied for first at 3-1 in conference play — and the Cardinals and Cougars play each other next Friday in Indianapolis.
