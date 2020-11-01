Before you talk about the basketball, it’s 2020, so you have to talk about the hard road players have taken to get to the point where they can play at all.
Terre Haute South is no different than any other team in that respect. That doesn’t make second-year South coach Will Staal any less proud of what his girls have had to endure and the challenges they’ve had to rise to in order to get better.
“I get emotional a lot of times when I think about their progression, not only as physical athletes, as teammates, as students and as young women. A lot of them are completely different human beings,” Staal said.
“I can set expectations, I can give them the tools, but they did it. Quarantine was unique because you only had yourself to motivate you in the moment. You only had yourself to hold yourself accountable,” Staal continued. “We have pieces, we need to find the glue. That might be our motto from now on: be the glue.”
It wasn’t just overcoming COVID-19-related adversity. South’s best player, senior guard Zayda Hatfield, had to overcome an ACL injury that sidelined her for most of the offseason.
South’s scrimmage against Owen Valley on Thursday was the first time Hatfield played a full-court game against any opposing team since the 2020 season ended.
“She’s physically better than she was before. She’s a kid who’s just going to be quiet and do her work. Everyone knows she’s good. She’s going to get 1,000 career points very early in the season. I can’t say enough good things about Zayda,” Staal said.
Hatfield will be as crucial to South’s success as she has been the last two seasons. In 2020, Hatfield led the Braves in scoring (18.6), rebounds (6) and assists (3). The 5-foot-8 athletic all-energy Hatfield also scored 40% of the Braves’ points in 2020 and took 32% of the shots.
Beyond Hatfield is a mix of upperclassmen and freshmen who might be able to contribute.
Senior guard Paityn Shipley is the next-leading scorer. The 5-5 guard averaged 6.1 points in 2020.
“Paityn has transformed who she is. Last year she was thrown to the wolves first time being a varsity starting point guard. This year, she knows what to expect. She looks like a different human. She’s a confident young woman,” Staal said.
Senior forward Kiersten Padgett (5.3) and senior guard Niree Evans (0.7) will also be in the regular rotation for the Braves.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors. Under their leadership and with them taking our younger players under their wing, I know we can do this thing,” Staal said.
South (8-16 in 2020) was missing two juniors – Paige Baldwin (3.2) and Carmen Ellis (0.9) – during Thursday’s scrimmage, but neither is out long-term and both are expected to be part of the starting group.
“They’re going to be X factors for us,” Staal said.
After that? South’s varsity roster gets quite a bit younger. On Thursday, a couple of freshmen got a long look. Post player Indi Nichols was active in the paint. Guard Presley White was learning her trade on the perimeter.
Sophomore Gracie Adamson and freshman Adi Speth also got some varsity minutes.
“What an experience for our freshmen to get minutes in the scrimmage," Staal said. "It won’t get easier [on Tuesday] at Plainfield."
One player who won’t be back for the Braves is guard Ally Pepperworth. South’s second-leading scorer in 2020, Pepperworth is on track for early graduation.
Staal knows it’s going to be a challenge for the Braves this season. They still play in one of the tougher girls basketball sectional fields, but he is confident progress will continue to be made.
“Last year, there weren’t many expectations. They set who they were going to be as humans. This year, there’s going to be expectations of results. I think they’re going to step up and they’ll be able to do it,” Staal said.
“We have some new kids playing some new positions, but if we stay the course, we’ll be OK,” Staal continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.