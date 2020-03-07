Washington’s boys basketball team knew that among the defensive missions they had in Saturday’s Class 3A Vincennes Lincoln Sectional championship game against Sullivan – one of them was to stop Golden Arrows standout forward Kevin Palmer.
Little did the Hatchets know just how committed their own forward, Trey Reed, would be in accomplishing that mission.
Reed was the head of the snake in Washington’s packline defense. Reed guarded Palmer, took him away, and almost completely shut down the inside-out game Sullivan uses to such devastating effect.
Sullivan hung in there, but in the end, the Hatchets’ defense proved too much to overcome. Washington won the sectional with a 69-60 victory.
Sullivan is perfectly capable of playing on the perimeter, but any drought was going to be costly given Washington’s commitment in the lane. Sure enough, a 5 minute, 20 second stretch without a field goal to start the third quarter proved to be the difference. Seven turnovers in the quarter compounded the shooting woes.
“For about six minutes in the third quarter we couldn’t score and it really put us in a hole. It changed what we wanted to do,” Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said. “They did a great job defensively. They played packline and we didn’t get as many drives as we normally do.
“We didn’t get any easy looks at the basket like we normally do.”
Randy Kelley led the Golden Arrows with 19 points, Christian Simpson added 14 more. Sullivan (22-4) converted 11 3-point shots, four of them by Simpson, but it wasn’t enough to make up the inability to score in the paint. In the first three quarters, Sullivan only scored two 2-point buckets.
“It was very difficult [to break down Washington’s defense]. They’re very well-coached, they’re very disciplined. They clogged the lane up and made it difficult for us,” Palmer said.
Grant Niehaus scored 32 for Washington, including 14 at the line, but Reed was the MVP. Washington coach Gene Miiller lauded his defensive effort.
“Trey Reed did a great job on him. He’s a competitor and did a heck of a job. He had a fantastic game,” said Miiller on Reed, who also scored 18 and made 8 of 9 at the line.
Washington (20-5) unbalanced the Arrows in a big way in the opening quarter. Washington sagged its defenders into the paint, cutting off service to Sullivan standout Kevin Palmer. It forced Sullivan to take jump shots.
And those shots weren’t falling early. Meanwhile, Washington got to the bucket with impunity to start the game. The Hatchets’ first six buckets of the game were all scored in the paint as Washington inched ahead.
Palmer didn’t touch the ball within 10 feet of the basket until the 2:16 mark of the opening quarter and Sullivan didn’t take an official two-point shot at all in the opening period. Kelley was fouled on Sullivan’s only two-point attempt. Washington was dictating matters and led 17-10 at the end of the period.
Sullivan got more aggressive in the second quarter and the Arrows got a quick reward. Kelley went to the hole and scored with 7:28 left in the second quarter – Sullivan’s first credited two-point attempt – and shot began falling on the arc too. An 8-0 run put Sullivan in front.
The lead changed hands four times in the second quarter. The Hatchets led 26-23 at halftime. Sullivan thought it had the game-tying chance with 3 seconds left, but a foul on a Kelley make was deemed to be on-the-floor and the bucket was wiped away.
That scoring drought Sullivan went on in the third quarter allowed the Hatchets to take a 38-23 lead and maintained a 14-point advantage by the end of the third quarter. Compounding Sullivan’s problems? Foul trouble. Palmer, Jackson Shake and Kaleb Thrasher had to go long stretches with four fouls.
Sullivan did its best with a constantly switching lineup to eat away at Washington’s lead. Sullivan cut its deficit in half to 59-52 by the 2:29 mark, but Washington did not let go of the game at the free throw line. The Hatchets were 29 of 34 at the line, including 18 of 20 in the fourth quarter. Sullivan just couldn’t bridge the gap.
The Arrows had their highest win total since the 2010 season when they won 23 games. Palmer, Simpson, Shake and Thrasher ended fruitful Sullivan careers.
“They’re a great group of kids. They’re fun to coach and as a coach that makes it enjoyable. They’re good people and that’s what really counts,” Moore said.
Palmer was proud he was part of a senior group that put Sullivan back among the area’s elite programs.
“I think we’re leaving it as a great program. We have great kids that are going to be back next year and we left our mark this year that says we’re still great,” Palmer said.
Washington will play Greensburg at noon next Saturday at the Washington Regional.
