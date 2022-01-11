In this week's Indiana Class 2A boys high school basketball poll released Tuesday, Linton remained No. 3 behind Central Noble and Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
On Monday night, the Miners did nothing to make voters think they deserved to drop in the rankings. Raising their record to 13-1, they overpowered Shakamak 87-49 inside White River Valley's gym to win the championship game of the Graves Construction Services and Mutual Bank Greene County Invitational.
The third-place and title matchups were postponed from Saturday because of bad weather, but that didn't prevent Linton from capturing the GCI title for the eighth straight year.
Junior Joey Hart (son of the Miners' coach with the same name) led the attack with 24 points and junior Logan Webb added 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Drew Smith contributed 11 points and Braden Walters, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, barely missed the double-figure mark in scoring with nine points. But he did grab 10 boards and block two shots.
"We moved the ball," coach Hart told the Tribune-Star during the postgame celebration on the court. "Our defensive intensity was good. Our energy and our effort were good.
"We've got a lot of guys who are buying in and playing unselfish. Our bench guys are even coming in and scoring. They deserve a lot of credit too."
"I thought we pushed the pace well," young Hart added. "I felt like that kinda wore 'em out."
Shakamak coach Brodie Crowe offered praise for the Miners as well.
"Linton's a very talented team from top to bottom," he said. "Joey always does a really good job with who he has."
Despite the 38-point margin, there was a significant bright spot for the Lakers as senior Coy Gilbert poured in 28 points to give him 1,001 for his career. Afterward, Crowe said Gilbert is the 11th player in Shakamak history to accomplish that feat.
So he's got nowhere to go but up.
"Coy's been a very special player for our program for the past 3 1/2, 4 years," Crowe mentioned. "I'm proud of him for getting that [1,000th point]. . . . A college is going to be pretty lucky to get him."
"It's good to get over that [1,000-point] hump," admitted the 6-1 Gilbert, who has not committed to a specific college yet.
Gilbert's stellar performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere in the Wabash Valley.
"He's scored on us since he was a freshman," coach Hart said with a chuckle. "He had a really nice game when he was a freshman against us here and that kinda kick-started his career. It's kinda fitting that he got his 1,000th point against us."
Gilbert had a really nice game Monday too.
With young Hart firing in 10 early points and Webb eight, Linton zoomed ahead 25-11 by the end of the first quarter. Hart followed that up with nine second-period points (including a two-handed dunk), offsetting the 10 points Gilbert scored during that same frame, to help the Miners seize a 43-24 halftime advantage.
Although Linton outscored Shakamak in every quarter, the third was the most dominant. A 25-8 advantage during that span enabled the Miners to go up 68-32, so the fourth quarter was used primarily to get the reserves some playing time.
Gilbert finished 11 for 21 from the field, hitting four 3-point goals, and he topped the 1,000-point mark with 3:02 left with a running jumper.
These same teams played once earlier in the season, with the Miners knocking off Shakamak 71-26 on Dec. 17 at Linton.
In the third-place game Monday, North Central outscored Pike Central 65-55. DeShawn Clark and Tyler Vaughn paced the Thunderbirds with 22 points apiece, while Quade Morton and Julian Gish pumped in 24 and 14 points respectively for Pike Central.
Next up for Linton will be a familiar foe — 11-1 Bloomfield — on Friday night in the Cardinals' gym. During the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Dec. 28 at Terre Haute South, the Miners slipped past Bloomfield 46-42 in the quarterfinals.
"We'll tweak a few things probably, but there are no secrets between our two teams," the elder Joey Hart said. "It's a great game every time and we know we'd better show up."
"I know it's going to be hard," the high-scoring Hart added. "It'll be at their place. We've seen 'em once before. We're going to have to play well to beat 'em."
