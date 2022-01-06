Terre Haute North takes a 12-0 record in boys high school basketball into its key Conference Indiana game at Columbus North on Friday, and senior forward Mark Hankins is one of the reasons why.
The fact that he’s won two of those games with free throws in the last three seconds of the game — or even the fact that he was the decoy for the Patriots’ game-winning play against Linton in the championship game of the recent First Financial Wabash Valley Classic — is only part of the reason.
“We’re still doing the same things we’ve done in the past,” coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said earlier this week. “The difference is the buy-in from every player and that starts with the leadership provided by Mark and the other two seniors [Colin Frank and Bryce Maxwell].”
A conscious effort was made in the offseason to bolster team chemistry, Woelfle said, which played into one of Hankins’ strengths.
“He has very little ego, and he genuinely care about his teammates, about our basketball program, and about winning,” the coach pointed out.
True to those statements, Hankins — a three-year starter, a member of the Classic’s all-tournament team and arguably the Patriots’ top scoring threat — had little to say this week about his part in North’s best start since the 1994-95 season.
“The season has gone just about as good as I would have hoped it would,” he said.
“I feel like I’m playing pretty well . . . I’m playing within the team, and they always make me better.”
“Mark is a coach on the floor in practice,” Woelfle said, “and he’s a calming influence on the younger players in pressure situations [and remember, the Patriots have won every close game they’ve had so far this season]. He’s also one of the smartest players we’ve had at Terre Haute North in the last 25 years, both in the classroom and in basketball IQ.”
All well and good, Hankins might say, but the season is not over.
“We have a lot more games left,” he said this week. “We’ve got to go out and play the way we can, like we have so far.”
It was pointed out that success in the Classic hasn’t always led to success in the second half of the season for the Patriots, and Hankins has some ideas about how to change that pattern.
“By not focusing on what we’ve already done,” he said. “Don’t be satisfied . . . we want to go as far as we possibly can this year, and I think we can with the guys we have in the locker room.”
One of the last guys in the locker room, Woelfle noted, is usually Hankins.
“He’s very methodical,” Woelfle said. “He’s not flashy, he just gets the job done — and that applies to everything he does.”
Including, the coach added, postgame meals. North players aren’t allowed to eat on the bus following road games, which means the bus doesn’t leave until all the players have finished their food. After a game at Vincennes a month ago, Woelfle found his senior leader eating a sandwich — very methodically.
“He was the last person in the locker room,” Woelfle said with a smile, “but we’ll wait on him forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.