Three pins in three minutes and 27 seconds Wednesday night enabled host Terre Haute South to retain the Hammer in high school wrestling against Terre Haute North.
It was the sixth straight season the Braves have held the traveling trophy, but with Wednesday’s match starting in the upper weights, the visiting Patriots quickly assumed the lead on pins by Nicolas Sconce and Sammy Saunders, a decision by Logan Wenzel and an injury-default victory by Hayden Tipton.
South had gotten pins itself from Mekhi Moore and Christian Verst, but the Braves trailed 21-12 going into the 113-pound match.
First-period pins by Seth Brown, Josiah Dedeaux and Harrison May turned the tide, however, and the Patriots’ only win the rest of the way came on a pin by James Hastings after the match had been decided.
“We knew the heavier weights would be close,” Harrison May said after the match.
Unlike the rest of the Braves, Harrison May wrestled Wednesday in a black singlet, but the South senior said he hadn’t been going for an intimidation factor.
“Way back in the ‘70s, South wore black,” he said, “and my buddy Josh [Howell] wore [that color] at state [where Howell placed sixth] last year too.”
Luke May, Harrison’s younger brother, also had a pin Wednesday in a match that included two blood delays and one injury timeout, and Harrison May admitted that property damage at their home has occasionally been extensive when he and Luke competed against each other. “I’ve got to thank my mom and dad for letting us wrestle at home,” Harrison added.
“They love to compete,” South coach Gabe Cook said of the Mays, and added that there’s a younger brother on the way to join the Braves. Other South winners Wednesday were Coy Bender, A.J. Sauer and Walker Forsythe.
“I think [the Patriots] started great,” said North coach Beau Pingleton. “Logan Wenzel set the tone for us, Nicolas followed that up and Sammy got a pin. We lost that momentum later, but I like how we prepared. South’s a great team.”
As competitive as the meet way, it could have been even closer. In two of North’s losses, Patriot wrestlers had pinning combinations in place that they were unable to complete, one of those because time ran out in the period.
“This is a learning experience for our group,” Pingleton continued. “It was a good, hard battle . . . and it was good to see the stands packed [with fans] the way they were.”
Neither team had its entire regular lineup available, and South’s Keegan Sparacino was unable to continue in his 106-pound match after suffering an apparent cramp.
“We’re just trying to get this team together, get ‘em healthy,” said Cook. “I’m really happy with the way we competed, but getting healthy [the sectional is 10 days away] is the main goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.