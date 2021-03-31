Greene was Black Cats star and ISU coach

Former Terre Haute Gerstmeyer High School star and Indiana State men's basketball coach Ron Greene died Wednesday. He was 82.
Greene died at Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Ky. Greene spent his post-ISU coaching career in the western extreme of Kentucky and has a much-respected legacy there.
Greene played during the golden era of Gerstmeyer basketball and was a senior on one of the Black Cats' best teams, the 1957 group that finished 32-1. The Black Cats were ranked No. 1 in the state, but were upset by longtime nemesis Crispus Attucks in the semifinals, the year after Oscar Robertson graduated. Greene finished his prep career by being named second-team All-State in 1957.
After starting at Bradley, Greene transferred to Murray State and played for the Racers from 1960-62. His coaching career began in 1965 at Loyola in New Orleans and he later became the head coach there.
In 1969, Greene took over at New Orleans when the Privateers were starting their program. He compiled a 149-64 record until he departed for Mississippi State in 1977.
During one year in Starkville, Greene was 19-9 and won the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year award. Greene decided to leave Mississippi State to coach his alma mater, Murray State, and he led the Racers to three Ohio Valley Conference championships and a 119-78 record.
Greene came back to Terre Haute in 1985 to replace Dave Schellhase, but his time as ISU coach didn't result in wins. ISU got progressively worse through the four-year Greene regime, culminating in a 4-22 record in 1989, ISU's worst in its Division I era.
Greene's time coaching ISU is probably most memorable for the career of Eddie Bird, whom Greene coached in his first two seasons.
After Greene left ISU, he had a brief stop coaching professional women's basketball, but then went on to a successful boys basketball coaching career in the Murray, Ky., region at two different high schools.
Greene is a member of both the University of New Orleans and Murray State athletic halls of fame.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Highway 121 Bypass North, Murray. A website, www.imesfh.com, is available to post tributes and memories.
