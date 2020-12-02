After West Vigo jumped out to a comfortable lead, with the help of four weight-class forfeits from Greencastle, the visiting Tiger Cubs won the final three matches by pins to rally for a 39-36 victory in season-opening high school wrestling Wednesday in front of only necessary personnel inside the Jim Mann Green Dome.
In the 182-pound class, West Vigo's Rylan Hendricks outpointed Trentan Campbell 8-3 to give his squad a 36-21 advantage.
Then the visitors from Putnam County mounted their impressive comeback.
At 195, Brach Carrington — the final of three Greencastle brothers to post triumphs Wednesday — secured a pin in 2 minutes, 52 seconds to pull the Tiger Cubs within 36-27.
At 220, Zayden Wright needed only 48 seconds to pin his opponent and cut Greencastle's deficit to 36-33.
That left the team competition up for grabs in the final match at 285, where the Tiger Cubs' Peyton Welker built leads of 4-0 after the first period and 7-0 early in the second period before he pinned his foe at the 2:59 mark and added six more points to Greencastle's total.
"Greencastle has some very talented athletes," West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach told the Tribune-Star. "The Carrington brothers [Chase, Logan and Brach] are really talented wrestlers."
Regarding his own grapplers, Rohrbach wasn't so kind. He demanded that they "stop being victims!" just because COVID-19 has made their schedules inconvenient and made their home matches fan-less.
"We took one on the chin tonight," he added.
Rohrbach did offer words of praise for junior 160-pounder Chandler Smith, who sat out last season, and senior 170-pounder Zander Wilbur, wrestling the first match of his high school career, for racking up non-forfeit wins against Greencastle.
"We're not going to allow any more excuses," Rohrbach promised as his team will begin preparation for a rare three-way meet with Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North on Friday at South.
Greencastle 39, West Vigo 36
106 — Cooper Robinson (G) pin. Ryan Morris 1:42.
113 — Jarrett Stone (WV) won by forfeit.
120 — Torie Buchanan (WV) won by forfeit.
126 — Kobe Orten (WV) won by forfeit.
132 — Jacob Fox (G) pin. Keith Holder 0:22.
138 — Logan Welker (WV) won by forfeit.
145 — Chase Carrington (G) dec. Johnathan Otte 9-4.
152 — Logan Carrington (G) pin. Jarrell Sholar 2:31.
160 — Chandler Smith (WV) dec. Tristen Yoder 11-5.
170 — Zander Wilbur (WV) pin. Ryan Beauchamp 5:04.
182 — Rylan Hendricks (WV) dec. Trentan Campbell 8-3.
195 — Brach Carrington (G) pin. Preston Montgomery 2:52.
220 — Zayden Bright (G) pin. Colton Higley 0:48.
285 — Peyton Welker (G) pin. Region Hendricks 2:59.
Next — West Vigo (0-1) will compete in a three-way meet with Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North at 5:30 p.m. Friday in South's gym. Greencastle (1-0) will participate in the Westfield Invitational on Saturday.
