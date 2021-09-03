Greencastle became the latest Western Indiana Conference member to install an artificial surface on its football field at Robert Harbison Field. It got its first game test on Friday.
The host Tiger Cubs then proceeded to wear it out a little bit at the expense of visiting West Vigo.
The Tiger Cubs struck early with big plays and then ground down the Vikings with their running game to the tune of a 34-0 Greencastle victory.
Nothing really came together for the Vikings. Greencastle pinned the Vikings into poor field position for most of the first half, and while the Vikings moved the ball, they didn’t move it far enough to get in the end zone. In the second half, the Vikings couldn’t move the ball at all. West Vigo didn’t earn a second-half first down. The only it did gain was wiped out due to a penalty.
“We basically laid an egg. We’re a team in search right now. We were just off. Routes, passes, their pressure got to us in the beginning. We got better with that later on,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb said. “We have to get back to the drawing board and fix some things and try to get better week-to-week.”
Greencastle struck early, on the second play, as Wilson showed off his arm. On a streak pattern up the left sideline, he threw a perfect strike to Connor George in single coverage for a 40-yard touchdown strike. The Tiger Cubs had good field position from the start after a 26-yard return on a short kickoff.
West Vigo showed it could move the ball, it had three first downs on its first series, but the Vikings were sometimes victims of their own negative plays. After reaching the Greencastle 8-yard line, West Vigo promptly went backwards 23 yards in three plays, ultimately giving up the ball on downs.
Greencastle showed off it’s quick-strike offense again. A 36-yard Wilson-to-George connection put the Tiger Cubs in the red zone. Wilson then showed off his running ability. He gained all of the remaining 16 yards on the Tiger Cubs’ scoring series, finishing it with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left in the first quarter to give the Tiger Cubs a 14-0 advantage.
Wilson rushed for 65 yards in the first half on his way to 114 overall. He isn’t Greencastle’s intended starting quarterback, but you wouldn’t have known it.
“He’s an athlete and tough-minded kid. We’re impressed with their whole group of kids. We just didn’t respond tonight,” Cobb said.
West Vigo (1-1, 0-1) kept Greencastle off the board for the remainder of the first half, but the Vikings were stymied in their own efforts to score, despite gaining just one fewer first down than Greencastle did before the break. Field position was an issue as the Vikings’ best starting field position after its first series was at the Greencastle 23.
The second half was a case in Murphy’s law for the Vikings. West Vigo couldn’t get its passing game going and Greencastle had the field flipped in its favor again – and took advantage.
Bad fortune came for West Vigo in bunches, even after something that could have gone in their favor. Greencastle was marched backwards on its first second-half drive from the West Vigo 10 via a holding penalty. All that did was set up Wilson for his second touchdown pass, a throw to Jacob McGuire over the middle for 20 yards.
West Vigo got the ball back at its own 8 after the kickoff wasn’t fielded in a timely manner. The Vikings had to punt from their own end zone and George returned a good punt 39 yards to the West Vigo 3. Wilson did the rest via an easy 3-yard touchdown keeper to make it 28-0.
Greencastle (2-1, 1-0) added its last touchdown via a Peyton Welker 4-yard run in the final period. West Vigo only amassed 12 yards of total offense in the second half. Meanwhile, Greencastle rolled up 140 second-half rushing yards.
“Hats off to Greencastle. They’re a very physical team and they’ve fought through some adversity, off-field issues, losing their quarterback for the season, but they’re hanging they’re hat on being physical. We thought maybe we could out-finesse them at times and take them out of their game, but when you get behind? They’re going to continue to run the ball,” Cobb said.
West Vigo stays on the road next Friday as it visits rival Northview. It’s a chance for the Vikings to coalesce, but Cobb mentioned something else that looms in the background that has made the season a challenge.
“We’re just happy to play now. With COVID, it’s harder this year, because there’s a lot of gray areas to things compared to last year. We’re trying to manage it, trying to play, but there’s a lot of sickness going around.” said Cobb, referring to restrictions in place in 2020 that aren’t in place in 2021.
