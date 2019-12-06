Sometimes, a team comes into an opposing gym on the wrong night when one member of the opposition is in a zone.
In the case of West Vigo’s boys basketball team? The player they ran into was Greencastle guard Brody Whitaker.
The Greencastle junior was dominant against the Vikings. Whitaker scored 32 points and snared 11 rebounds as the Tiger Cubs earned a 73-52 victory.
Whitaker signaled his intent right from the opening possession with a 3-point make. On the next Greencastle trip? He converted a traditional three-point play. West Vigo would never lead in the game.
“Their whole team kind of punched us in the mouth from the very beginning and we had a hard time fighting back from that point,” West Vigo coach Joe Boehler said. “We have to get tougher as a team and fight through situations like that. We just didn’t do it tonight.”
By the middle of the first quarter, Whitaker had 10 points and a nice assist to Cade Plew. It was clear the Vikings were getting Whitaker’s best shot.
Whitaker had 12 points by the end of the first quarter as Greencastle led 22-7.
West Vigo began to creep its way back into the game as its trapping 2-3 zone had a bit of bite. The Vikings closed the gap to 36-25 by the 1:50 mark of the second quarter.
But Whitaker wasn’t going to be denied. He had another nice assist to Plew to start a first-half-finishing 6-0 run for Greencastle. He capped the rally himself with a traditional three-point play at the first-half buzzer. Whitaker scored 24 in the first half.
The second half offered no respite for the Vikings. A 15-0 run by Greencastle in the middle of the third quarter put the game well out of reach.
Case Lautenschlager led West Vigo (1-2, 0-1) with 15 points. Imare Holman had 12 points and Kaleb Hannahs had 11. In addition to Whitaker, Cole Hutcheson had 14 points for the 2-0 Tiger Cubs.
West Vigo will have a chance to bounce back tonight as Owen Valley visits. Boehler wants to see some tougher Vikings.
“I think we’re a good team. We just have to get through some of the mental hurdles of things. We’re at the mental toughness stage. We got into an adverse situation early and it kind of snowballed from that. We have to learn from this and try to get better from it,” Boehler said.
Girls
n Greencastle 39, West Vigo 34, OT – When Mikayla Sweitzer scored the first six points of the third quarter for the Vikings, which gave West Vigo a nine-point lead in a game where points were at a premium, it appeared to be enough to send the Vikings over the .500 mark.
As it turned out? The Tiger Cubs, winners of just one game entering the contest, weren’t done.
An 11-0 run in the fourth quarter helped Greencastle surge past the Vikings. Only a couple of 3-pointers in the waning seconds by Adelynn Harris and Kylee Stepp forced overtime, but in the extra period, Greencastle’s Allison Stevens scored five points to cinch the victory for the Tiger Cubs.
No team led by more than three in the first half, so the second-half surge by both teams – Sweitzer’s burst fueled an 8-0 West Vigo run – defined the game.
Stepp led West Vigo (4-5, 1-2) with 16 points. Sweitzer added eight points on 4 of 8 shooting. Stevens led Greencastle (2-6, 1-2) with 20 points.
West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff lamented the Vikings inability to finish the Tigers Cubs off.
“We have to toughen up a bit and know some situational basketball,” Kirchoff said. “Unless we work harder in practice? Nothing’s going to change. Once we start working harder? Things will come easy for us because we’re right on the cusp of being a team people are afraid of.”
What needs to change in practice?
“Effort and intensity. It has to pick up. I think it’s a blessing and a curse we have one team. (West Vigo is not fielding a junior varsity team.) They all know they’re going to play. We’ve had a different lineup and a different captain almost every game. The person that gets those are the ones who work the hardest,” Kirchoff said.
Boys
WEST VIGO (52) – Lautenschlager 6-10 2-3 15, Newhouse 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 2-6 0-0 6, Hannahs 5-14 0-2 11, Stephens 1-1 0-0 2, Page 0-6 2-4 2, Holman 3-8 5-7 12, Burgess 1-5 0-2 2, Kesler 0-1 0-0 0, Broderick 0-0 0-0 0, Beaver 0-0 0-0 0. 19-53 FG, 9-18 FT, 52 TP.
GREENCASTLE (73) – Whitaker 11-17 7-9 32, Parmley 1-6 0-0 2, Sutherlin 1-4 1-3 3, Maier 2-2 0-0 5, Plew 2-3 5-6 9, Alexander 2-6 2-2 8, Ross 0-7 0-0 0, Hutcheson 5-5 4-4 14, Con. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Cor. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. 24-50 FG, 19-24 FT, 73 TP.
West Vigo=7=18=7=20=-=52
Greencastle=22=20=17=15=-=73
3-point goals - WV 5-15 (Roberts 2-3, Hannahs 1-3, Holman 1-3, Lautenschlager 1-1, Page 0-4, Kesler 0-1); G 6-26 (Whitaker 3-7, Alexander 2-5, Maier 1-1, Ross 0-6, Parmley 0-4, Sutherlin 0-3). Rebounds - WV 23 (Team 5, Hannahs 4, Lautenschlager 4); G 44 (Whitaker 11, Plew 9, Sutherlin 7, Team 5). Steals - WV 8 (Burgess 3); G 6 (Whitaker 2, Parmley 2). Blocks - WV 3 (Newhouse, Page, Burgess); G 2 (Whitaker 2). Turnovers - WV 10, G 14. Total fouls - WV 19, G 14. Fouled out - none.
Next – West Vigo (1-2, 0-1) hosts Owen Valley and Greencastle (2-0, 1-0) plays at Danville today.
Girls
WEST VIGO (34) – Easton 0 0-0 0, Harris 2 0-0 6, Boatman 0 1-2 1, Stepp 5 4-4 16, Vinardi 0 0-0 0, Fennell 1 1-2 3, Sweitzer 4 0-2 8. 12 FG, 6-10 FT, 34 TP.
GREENCASTLE (39) – Trigg 0 5-10 5, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Chavez 1 0-0 2, Tomamichel 0 0-0 0, Stevens 6 8-9 20, Doan 2 2-9 8. 12 FG, 15-28 FT, 39 TP.
West Vigo=10=6=8=8=2=-=34
Greencastle=9=6=4=13=7=-=39
3-point goals – Harris 2, Stepp 2. Total fouls - WV 17, G 15. Fouled out – Harris; Stevens.
Next – West Vigo (4-5, 1-2) plays at TH North on Tuesday. Greencastle (2-6, 1-2) hosts South Putnam next Friday.
