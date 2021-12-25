GREENCASTLE: Five things to know about the Tiger Cubs for the Classic

Before its storybook title run of 2020, Greencastle High School last played in the Wabash Valley Classic in 2006. The Tiger Cubs won the old Wabash Valley Tournament in January 1956 and January 1957, beating the Howard Sharpe-coached Gerstmeyer Black Cats in the title game both times.
Can they do it again?
Here are five things to know about Greencastle.
5. Recent history — Roughly 12 months ago, Greencastle got 26 points from senior guard Brody Whitaker in knocking off Bloomington South 41-36 in the Classic championship game inside Terre Haute South’s gym.
It was the Tiger Cubs’ first Classic title ever. Whitaker was named winner of the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award.
4. All-time team history — Since Greencastle first opened its doors in the 1910s, it has won 32 sectional crowns, 14 regional titles — the last coming in 1988 — but zero semistate championships in boys basketball.
3. All-time individual history — The top five leading scorers in Greencastle history are Whitaker (2021 graduate) with 1,896 points, Mike Troyer (1967) with 1,550, Nick Hutcheson (2012) with 1,457, Colin York (2018) with 1,419 and Ryan Coble (2016) with 1,281.
2. This season — The 6-foot-3 Whitaker is a freshman at Marian University, where he averaged 5.9 points through the Knights’ first 11 games. Without him, the Tiger Cubs are 2-5.
Before the Dec. 17-18 weekend, leading scorers were 6-foot-4 junior Cole Hutcheson at 11.6 points per game, 6-0 senior Evan Alexander at 9 ppg, 5-10 freshman Anthony Adams at 8 ppg and 6-3 senior Keifer Wilson at 7.4 ppg.
“So far this season we have gotten off to a bit of a rough start record wise, but I really like the growth that I am seeing from our guys,” Rector said. “We are a very inexperienced team, so we knew it was going to take some time before guys started feeling comfortable in a varsity game.
“Along with the improvements as a team, I’ve been really happy with the progress from each of our guys individually. You have seen kids like Keifer Wilson, Tyler Rodgers and Holton Miller, who played almost exclusively JV [junior varsity] last year, and are now stepping into big-time varsity roles. Kids like Cole Hutcheson and Evan Alexander both came into this season with a lot of varsity experience, but their roles have changed significantly this season. So it’s been fun to watch that transition. Anthony Adams is a freshman who has done a great job of jumping into the varsity game and holding his own.”
1. The present and future — With Whitaker gone, the Tiger Cubs probably aren’t on too many lists of Classic favorites in 2021. But that doesn’t mean Rector and his crew won’t try their hardest.
“We are excited to get the opportunity once again to play in the Classic,” he said. “This is such a great tournament that will promise great teams and a fantastic atmosphere. These are the types of tournaments that make high school basketball in Indiana so special, so we are thankful to be a part of it.”
