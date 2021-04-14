Before Saturday, the last two IHSAA boys golf tournaments that Northview's Benjamin Goshen took part in were the 2019 sectional at Linton's Phil Harris Course, where he earned medalist honors with an 18-hole total of 74, and the 2019 regional at Washington's Country Oaks Club, where his season ended with an 82.
Contributing to that 82 was a 9 on the first hole.
But Goshen — don't call him Ben, he prefers Benjamin — was merely a sophomore then. So those were considered solid scores that signaled a potentially excellent future.
There was no golf future for Goshen in 2020 because of — you know — COVID-19. He still received an athletic scholarship offer from Marian University to start in the late summer of 2021, which he accepted earlier this year.
So Saturday was the beginning of Goshen's final high school season: The Northview Invitational on his home course at Forest Park in Brazil. All he did was shoot a tournament-best 72 (35-37) and lead the Knights to the team title with a 314, edging Greencastle by two strokes.
"It feels so good," Goshen told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Playing with my buddies is one thing, but playing for your school and having competitiveness with all these other schools and players around [including second-place Justin Hopkins of Clay City with a 74] . . . it doesn't compare."
"Benjamin was disappointed with no season last year," Northview coach Chris DeHart pointed out. "So he used that time to get better, not only just to play a quick nine holes, but with lessons and hard work on his short game. I believe the future is unlimited for him. Talent with great work ethic breeds success and he definitely has it."
Golf wasn't always in the future for Goshen, however.
He picked up the sport when he was 6, but quit when he was 9 to concentrate on baseball. Then he returned to golf at 13 and that's been his athletic focus ever since.
Goshen is not sorry for the choice he made as a young teenager.
"Hopefully we can win the [Western Indiana] conference title as a team," he said of his short-term goals Saturday. "As for the sectional, we'll have [Terre Haute] North and South there again, so that will be our biggest competition. But we hope to win it again [like they did in 2019]."
The Knights have four seniors — including Goshen — and one junior, so his team goals are not out of the question.
On Wednesday, for example, they beat South 143-162 over nine holes at Forest Park, with Goshen again posting a medalist score with a 34.
