Host Terre Haute South was strong in the first set and very strong in the fourth Tuesday night, so a split of the two hotly contested middle sets gave the Braves the Spike by a 3-1 score over Terre Haute North in Conference Indiana volleyball.
South had given up the traveling trophy last year, winning the first two sets before losing the last three, and the Braves played their first set Tuesday like they remembered. They scored five straight points for a 12-5 lead and the visitors were never closer than five points the rest of the way before falling 25-13.
The Patriots have good memories too, apparently, and knew the match was far from over at that point. After the sixth tie of the second set made the score 10-10, North got four straight points — Grace Krawiec had a kill and Ella Bell had two — and led the rest of the set. From 20-13, the Braves got within 20-17 on a three-point service run by Courtney Jones, but North finished off the set on a back-row kill by sophomore Julia Ross — who at that point was matching Jones kill for kill.
“I think she’s a big thing,” North coach Shelby Reed said of Ross, “but we’re a complete team.”
“[The Patriots] have a few really big hitters,” South coach Libbi Fougerousse said in semi-agreement. Fougerousse, however, wasn’t concerned about the match being tied 1-1.
“I wasn’t worried,” she said. “We tend to do that in the second set . . . that’s when we always play our worst.”
The third set, which figured to be an important one, started the same way as the previous one. From 10-10, Bell had two blocks and a kill and the Patriots looked like they had momentum.
Appearances were deceiving. Jones delivered back-to-back kills to get the Braves within a point and South tied the set on a Patriot error. North had its last lead at 14-13, but a service error tied the score and Jones and Lilly Merk had consecutive blocks to put South ahead. It was still 22-20 when Jones got consecutive kills from the back row, and when North got within 24-22 Jones finished off the set with a big hit that kissed the back line.
“I’m so happy,” Jones said after the match. “We lost [to North] last year, and it’s so great to win my last year on my home court.”
It was 4-4 in the fourth set, but then Jones had a kill, followed by six service points. North broke that string on a clutch tip by setter Sadie Egan, but South got five more points in a row and led 24-8 before a four-point Patriot run.
“We’ve just got to get more consistent,” Reed said after the match. “We fought really hard, but we went a little soft at the end.”
“[The Patriots] played pretty good,” Jones said, “but I feel like we’re a dominating force, with overpowering spirit.”
“We came back the last two sets and proved who the better Terre Haute team is this year,” Fougerousse said.
Ross led North with 15 kills, while Bell and Marlee Craft also were in double figures with 10 each and Krawiec had seven. The 24 kills by Jones were also backed up well by Reagan Ealy with 12 and Merk with nine.
Mention should be made of the three setters in the match: South’s Mia Loyd had 44 assists plus nine digs and four kills, while Carly Mason and Egan combined for 38 assists and 16 digs for the Patriots. South’s Emma Hopper had 21 digs, the leader among five defensive specialists in double figures.
So, both coaches were asked, how about a rematch for the sectional championship next month.
“That would be fun,” Fougerousse said.
“I think people need to start respecting us,” said Reed, also ready to play the Braves again. “We’ve proved we can play with anybody.”
