Good night, good morning: Vikings up late to beat Owen Valley

What if they took a baseball sectional game, shook it up, and tried to make it as an alien a postseason experience as possible?
Class 3A No. 3 West Vigo and Owen Valley got as close as two teams could get to that theoretical premise late Friday.
The game site? Due to week-long rain, host Edgewood took advantage of the generosity of neighbors Bloomington North and elected to play at their field.
A full turf field, something high school teams rarely play on.
The game time? With rain lingering in the southern half of the state until early evening, the two-game Edgewood Sectional semifinals didn't start until 7 p.m. The first game between host Edgewood and Indian Creek was a marathon contest with twists and turns.
So "play ball" was shouted for West Vigo and Owen Valley at 10:25 p.m., 85 minutes after the hoped-for starting time. So instead of bad hops, sun in your eyes and late spring heat, the Vikings and Patriots had to concern themselves with night lights, a chilly north wind and vampires.
OK, that last one is a stretch, but Owen Valley stalked the Vikings with a vampiric menace for much of their sectional contest ... until the Vikings' power put a stake in the Patriots' heart.
Three Vikings home runs, two of them by standout Carter Murphy, provided the muscle as West Vigo earned a 6-2 victory in a game that ended at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday morning.
West Vigo (26-1) will play host Edgewood in the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. That game is scheduled to be played at Edgewood.
West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote cited all of the above weirdness and added another — West Vigo hadn't played in five days.
"We're not good at the waiting game. We don't like it when games get canceled. Game time is different, location is different. You just have to embrace it," DeGroote said.
The three home runs were vital for the Vikings, but so was the toughness of Kearns on the mound. The Patriots battled him, going deep into counts with five walks drawn, but Kearns didn't give in. He struck out 14 Patriots before giving way to Kaleb Marrs in the seventh due to the pitch count rule.
"He changes speeds so well. He really mixed up his pitches, but when you can throw three pitches in any count? You're going to be tough. He's a gritty kid with confidence," DeGroote said.
West Vigo broke the ice in the first. Peyton Clerk singled and Ben Kearns walked. They each advanced two bags on two different passed balls, the last scoring Clerk to put the Vikings up 1-0. On a wild pitch, Kearns tried to score, but Douglas fielded the wild pitch and just beat Kearns to the plate for the third out.
Owen Valley, however, played West Vigo tight for a while during their April regular season game and the Patriots did again late Friday.
In the second, Rhet Heckman reached when Josh Sigler couldn't glove a throw from third. Two batters later, Owen Valley's Conner Rogers got the first solid hit off of West Vigo pitcher Ben Kearns and he got all of it. A two-run home run to left-center gave Owen Valley a 2-1 lead.
It didn't last long. Murphy saw to that.
After Clerk had walked, Murphy parked a Carlos Trevino offering beyond the left field fence to put the Vikings back up 3-2 in the third.
"They're a tough team and they've put together a good team. We had to stay with it and not get mad," Murphy said. "I was deep in the at-bat [on the home run] and I knew he had to throw a strike. He did."
Owen Valley (13-7) remained dangerous. The Patriots loaded the bases in the fourth. A Douglas dribbler to West Vigo first baseman Josh Sigler nearly tied the game, but Sigler just barely beat Douglas to the bag for the final out.
Then? It was Murphy to the fore once again.
With two outs, Murphy hit a big fly to right field this time, a line shot with plenty of propulsion. To that point? West Vigo had only three hits, but two were Murphy home runs.
The Patriots weren't going quietly, though. Owen Valley loaded the bases with two outs again in the fifth, all via walks, but Kearns was tough under pressure. He struck out Damon Kay to end the threat, and in fact, struck out the side over the course of the inning.
"It was rough. The zone was pretty tight and they're good hitters," Kearns said. "It's fun. I love feeling the pressure. That's what the game is all about. You don't want to run-rule a team. You want to have a battle. I think it will make us more confident. We're used to the pressure."
In the final balance, much as the 9-3 regular season game went between the two teams, West Vigo had too much power. In the sixth, after Jerome Blevins walked, Sigler hit a towering two-run home run to left off of Owen Valley reliever Heckman. As high as it was long, it staked the Vikings to a four-run advantage they would not relinquish.
"We were a little tight. Maybe fighting ourselves a little bit. When you play three or four games a week and then you stop. They're not used to that. We didn't have a great night, but we found a way to get it," DeGroote said.
