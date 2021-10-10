The Indiana High School Athletic Association was not kind to Wabash Valley high school football teams Sunday, particularly the ones in Vigo and Clay counties.

Terre Haute North? The Patriots play the No. 1 team in Class 5A — maybe the No. 1 team in the state, depending on this Friday's outcome against Center Grove — when they travel to Indianapolis Cathedral.

Terre Haute South? The Braves play the No. 2 team in Class 5A — yes, it's a tough sectional — although they at least get a home game against Decatur Central.

West Vigo? The Vikings didn't draw the highest-rated team in their sectional, but Tri-West is ranked ninth in Class 3A and the Vikings have to go to their place.

Northview? The 10th-ranked Knights are one of three ranked teams in Class 4A's Sectional 24, but they go on the road to face third-ranked Jasper.

The rest of the Valley wasn't hit quite as hard, but is anybody happy? Maybe Riverton Parke, which drew the Cloverdale team the Panthers beat 61-7 earlier this season; although the Panthers go on the road for this one, they are in what looks like a winnable bracket in Class A Sectional 45. And in the same sectional, Parke Heritage gets a road game but it's at Attica, and if things go by the book the eighth-ranked Wolves would have a semifinal home game against fifth-ranked South Putnam.

Sullivan? The surging Golden Arrows will have to win at Owen Valley for a second time this season, although the winner of that game is probably the favorite to win Class 3A Sectional 30.

South Vermillion? There may not be a clear-cut favorite in Class 2A Sectional 37, but Lafayette Central Catholic is certainly in the conversation, and the Wildcats play the Knights on the road.

Linton? The unbeaten, sixth-ranked Miners have to travel to the Ohio River to play Tell City, although a win there probably means eighth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei will have to come back to Roy Williams Field in a Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal game.

North Central? The Thunderbirds might be a darkhorse candidate to win Class A's Sectional 48 and they get a home game, but Perry Central is probably no worse than the co-favorite in that field.

First-round games are Oct. 22 with one exception. South doesn't play until the second week of the playoffs, like most of Class 5A. North and Cathedral drew the extra game in a five-team sectional.

 

Class 5A, Sectional 13

Terre Haute North at Indianapolis Cathedral 

Decatur Central at Terre Haute South

Plainfield at Winner Game 1

Class 4A, Sectional 24

Evansville Memorial at Evansville Harrison

Evansville Reitz at Boonville

Northview at Jasper

Evansville Central at Winner Game 1

Class 3A, Sectional 29

Indianapolis Ritter at Christel House

West Vigo at Tri-West

Greencastle at Danville

Indian Creek at Indianapolis Washington

Class 3A, Sectional 30

Vincennes Lincoln at Princeton

Edgewood at Washington

Brown County at Pike Central

Sullivan at Owen Valley

Class 2A, Sectional 37

South Vermillion at Lafayette Central Catholic

Southmont at Cascade

Monrovia at North Putnam

Speedway at Seeger

Class 2A, Sectional 40

North Posey at Crawford County

South Spencer at North Knox

Linton at Tell City

Forest Park at Evansville Mater Dei

Class A, Sectional 45

Parke Heritage at Attica

North Vermillion at South Putnam

Fountain Central at Covington

Riverton Parke at Cloverdale

Class A, Sectional 48

Springs Valley at North Daviess

Rock Creek at West Washington

Eastern Greene at Tecumseh

Perry Central at North Central

