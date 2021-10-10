The Indiana High School Athletic Association was not kind to Wabash Valley high school football teams Sunday, particularly the ones in Vigo and Clay counties.
Terre Haute North? The Patriots play the No. 1 team in Class 5A — maybe the No. 1 team in the state, depending on this Friday's outcome against Center Grove — when they travel to Indianapolis Cathedral.
Terre Haute South? The Braves play the No. 2 team in Class 5A — yes, it's a tough sectional — although they at least get a home game against Decatur Central.
West Vigo? The Vikings didn't draw the highest-rated team in their sectional, but Tri-West is ranked ninth in Class 3A and the Vikings have to go to their place.
Northview? The 10th-ranked Knights are one of three ranked teams in Class 4A's Sectional 24, but they go on the road to face third-ranked Jasper.
The rest of the Valley wasn't hit quite as hard, but is anybody happy? Maybe Riverton Parke, which drew the Cloverdale team the Panthers beat 61-7 earlier this season; although the Panthers go on the road for this one, they are in what looks like a winnable bracket in Class A Sectional 45. And in the same sectional, Parke Heritage gets a road game but it's at Attica, and if things go by the book the eighth-ranked Wolves would have a semifinal home game against fifth-ranked South Putnam.
Sullivan? The surging Golden Arrows will have to win at Owen Valley for a second time this season, although the winner of that game is probably the favorite to win Class 3A Sectional 30.
South Vermillion? There may not be a clear-cut favorite in Class 2A Sectional 37, but Lafayette Central Catholic is certainly in the conversation, and the Wildcats play the Knights on the road.
Linton? The unbeaten, sixth-ranked Miners have to travel to the Ohio River to play Tell City, although a win there probably means eighth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei will have to come back to Roy Williams Field in a Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinal game.
North Central? The Thunderbirds might be a darkhorse candidate to win Class A's Sectional 48 and they get a home game, but Perry Central is probably no worse than the co-favorite in that field.
First-round games are Oct. 22 with one exception. South doesn't play until the second week of the playoffs, like most of Class 5A. North and Cathedral drew the extra game in a five-team sectional.
Class 5A, Sectional 13
Terre Haute North at Indianapolis Cathedral
Decatur Central at Terre Haute South
Plainfield at Winner Game 1
Class 4A, Sectional 24
Evansville Memorial at Evansville Harrison
Evansville Reitz at Boonville
Northview at Jasper
Evansville Central at Winner Game 1
Class 3A, Sectional 29
Indianapolis Ritter at Christel House
West Vigo at Tri-West
Greencastle at Danville
Indian Creek at Indianapolis Washington
Class 3A, Sectional 30
Vincennes Lincoln at Princeton
Edgewood at Washington
Brown County at Pike Central
Sullivan at Owen Valley
Class 2A, Sectional 37
South Vermillion at Lafayette Central Catholic
Southmont at Cascade
Monrovia at North Putnam
Speedway at Seeger
Class 2A, Sectional 40
North Posey at Crawford County
South Spencer at North Knox
Linton at Tell City
Forest Park at Evansville Mater Dei
Class A, Sectional 45
Parke Heritage at Attica
North Vermillion at South Putnam
Fountain Central at Covington
Riverton Parke at Cloverdale
Class A, Sectional 48
Springs Valley at North Daviess
Rock Creek at West Washington
Eastern Greene at Tecumseh
Perry Central at North Central
