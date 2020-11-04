Golden Arrows need shooters to be on target

The irony hasn’t escaped coach Julie Meeks.
Her Sullivan High School girls basketball team has a shot at bettering last season’s 17-7 record if one potential shortcoming can be cleared up.
“We’ve got to knock the outside shot down,” said Meeks — who, as Julie Rotramel, will appear in any list of the best-shooting Golden Arrows of all time, perhaps at the top.
When the ball is dropping for the Arrows, Sullivan is dangerous indeed. It wasn’t a team that shot exceptionally well last season either, but won those 17 games — including one over eventual Class 2A state champion Linton, which hasn’t lost since — regardless.
How? Well, it starts with Sullivan’s two most experienced returnees, 5-foot-7 junior Delainey Shorter and 5-6 junior Gracie Shorter. Heights and positions aren’t especially important to the twins, who will do anything to win and who set the tone for their team.
“We have the speed and the intensity of the Shorters,” Meeks said recently, “and the others pick up on that.”
Other returnees for Sullivan are 5-9 Brionna Perkinson, the team’s lone senior and an unheralded role player the past two seasons; 5-11 sophomore Klaire Williams, who made an impressive debut last season, particularly on the boards; and 5-5 sophomore Avery Wiltermood, one of the candidates to solve the shooting woes.
Joining those five on the full-time varsity roster are a pair of interesting freshman. Lexis Drake, at 5-7, has already earned a reputation as a shooter thanks to Elks Hoop Shoot competitions in her younger years, and 5-9 Parker Mischler was a standout volleyball player in her first couple of months as a ninth-grader and brings athleticism and physicality to basketball as well.
Other Arrows who will split time between varsity and junior varsity — yes, the Arrows have a JV team this year, unlike last year — are a pair of 5-5 sophomores, Lauren Craighead and Jocy Wible, and two more freshmen, 5-10 Alexis Grindstaff and 5-7 Kyle Perkinson.
So, even though her team is very young, Meeks has high hopes.
“We’re hoping to be better this year,” she said. “We’re fortunate that we’re getting to start [the season] and be in school. We’re working hard, the attitudes are great and [the Arrows] all get along.”
Not having a junior varsity team last season hasn’t become a problem, Meeks said. What has been a problem is the coronavirus.
“We’re trying to do the right things [so we don’t have to quarantine],” she said, as her team worked on in-bounds plays it normally would already know. “But there was no summer camp, no summer scrimmages, and I didn’t get to see my freshmen in the summer. But everybody’s in the same boat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.