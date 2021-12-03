Reality doesn’t always line up with hype in high school basketball, but the Western Indiana Conference doubleheader between Sullivan and host Northview more than lived up to expectations.
Northview’s Macey Timberman made two free throws with 4.4 seconds left in the girls game as the Knights won 50-48.
That was the one-sided game of the evening, with Sullivan escaping with a 69-64 win in overtime in the boys contest, one that included 18 lead changes —11 of them in the third quarter alone.
Drew Cook had a career-high 33 points for the Knights, but the Golden Arrows had four double-figure scorers plus the floor generalship of four-year starting guard Randy Kelley. Kelley had 20 points, a team-high seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, and had the ball most of the time late in the game and overtime as Sullivan tried to protect a lead.
It didn’t work perfectly in regulation time, the Knights coming back from a 59-56 deficit in the last three minutes on two baskets by Cook and a missed Sullivan free throw.
But Luke Adams of the Arrows opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer and Sullivan never trailed after that, the Knights missing four free throws in the extra period.
“[The Arrows] out-touched us [in overtime],” coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said afterward. “We’ll grow from this. You grow by playing great competition, and [the Arrows are] a great team.”
“Two good teams,” coach Jeff Moore of Sullivan said. “Toward the end of the ballgame, we just made some plays.”
In addition to Kelley, the Arrows got 15 points from Jackson Hills, 14 plus some big defensive plays by Adams and 11 from Rocco Roshel.
Northview didn’t have another double-figure scorer, but Landon Carr had eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds — his career high too — and Nolan White was Northview’s version of Kelley with nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.
The Knights had an early 11-3 lead after spotting the Arrows another 3-pointer by Adams, but Sullivan kept creeping back. The score was tied for the first time at 15-15, Northview took five-point leads late in the second quarter, and after halftime there was never more than a three-point lead either way until overtime.
“Just a good Indiana high school basketball game,” Moore said. “They had kids hit big shots, we had kids hit big shots.”
“We’re still kind of searching for an identity, especially on the defensive end,” Byrum said of the Knights.
In the girls game, Sullivan had a 9-0 run in the first quarter for a 15-10 lead and didn’t trail again until the last 45 seconds of the game.
Timberman had a game-high 23 points for Northview and Tara Pearce hit five big 3-pointers and scored 16. Hanna Dawson didn’t score but had 11 rebounds.
Gracie Shorter scored 21 for the Arrows, with Delainey Shorter and Klaire Williams scoring nine each and Williams getting a game-high 14 rebounds.
“Macey was staying positive [after teammate Audri Spencer fouled out in the fourth quarter],” coach Zack Keyes of the Knights said. “She made a great pass [to Pearce fo a 3-pointer and a 47-46 lead with 1:24 left] and she hit some big shots.
“We kept ourselves in it on the defensive end,” added Keyes, whose team shot just 34% from the field, “but we made big shots when it mattered. This was a big win, probably the biggest win we’ve had the past two years.”
“What a tough loss,” said Sullivan coach Julie Meeks. “It was a good game, and Timberman is a heckuva player.
“My kids played hard,” Meeks continued. “We have to go back and work on end-of-game situations . . . But these are young athletes trying to do what I want them to do.”
