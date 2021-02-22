A blistering first quarter got host Sullivan off to a double-figure lead Monday night, and even better fourth-quarter free throw shooting protected what was left of that margin.
The result was a 75-66 win over visiting Bloomfield in a nonconference boys high school basketball game between two teams in the top 10 of their respective classes and with postseason aspirations.
"We told our kids, 'Our sectional starts tonight,' " coach Jeff Moore of the Golden Arrows said after the game.
"We've picked up some good teams [in preparing for sectional play]," added coach J.B. Neill of the Cardinals. Both teams have two more regular-season tests, Sullivan against Terre Haute North and North Daviess and Bloomfield against Evansville Christian and Barr-Reeve.
Moore said he'd love to have his team's early shooting at his disposal every quarter next week. The Arrows were 12 for 14 from the field in the first quarter, breaking away from a 14-12 advantage with a 15-5 spurt before settling for a 29-19 lead after the first eight minutes.
"Sullivan came out ready to go, and we were back on our heels," said Neill, whose own team's 8-for-12 first-quarter shooting seemed chilly by comparison. "They're good; they have a lot of weapons."
By halftime, the Arrows had widened their lead to 46-32. The two teams combined for 65% shooting in the first two quarters.
Then, in the third quarter, they both went cold.
"Everything's good when the shots are going," Moore said later, "but in the second half, everybody wanted a piece of the pie. And Bloomfield's never gonna quit. That's the kind of team they are."
It was still a 15-point game going into the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals started to make some inroads into that margin. When Bloomfield's Brett Sherrard grabbed an offensive rebound and got the ball to Hank Skomp for a 3-pointer, the visitors were within 61-55 with four minutes left.
But Sullivan's Randy Kelley was 8 for 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, and teammate Braden Flanagan hit all six of his attempts. Although Bloomfield was again within six at 66-60 after a Baylin Graf 3-pointer, the Cardinals got no closer.
Graf had game-high totals of 26 points and 11 rebounds for Bloomfield, but was his team's only double-figure scorer (although seven other Cardinals made contributions).
Flanagan led Sullivan with 20 points, while Kelley had 19 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals and Jackson Hills scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
"We had a bad first quarter, and that's been our M.O. the last couple of games — one bad quarter," Neill said. "We've got to be able to string four quarters together."
BLOOMFIELD (66) — Graf 10-16 3-4 26, Royal 1-5 0-0 3, Combs 4-7 0-0 9, Schulte 3-7 0-0 6, Sherrard 3-7 0-0 7, Dean 3-5 0-0 8, Bears 1-4 2-2 4, Skomp 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-53 FG, 5-6 FT, 66 TP.
SULLIVAN (75) — Hills 7-10 2-2 16, King 3-4 0-0 9, Pirtle 2-3 0-0 4, Kelley 5-12 9-11 19, Flanagan 6-11 6-6 20, Roshel 2-4 0-0 5, Adams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-48 FG, 17-19 FT, 75 TP.
Bloomfield=19=13=10=24=—=66
Sullivan=29=17=11=18=—=75
3-point shooting — Bloomfield 9-18 (Graf 3-6, Dean 2-4, Combs 1-1, Sherrard 1-1, Skomp 1-1, Royal 1-4, Dean 0-1), Sullivan 6-13 (King 3-4, Flanagan 2-4, Roshel 1-2, Adams 0-1, Kelley 0-2). Total fouls — Bloomfield 20, Sullivan 12. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Combs. Turnovers — Bloomfield 10, Sullivan 9. Rebounds — Bloomfield 26 (Graf 11, Royal 4, Combs 4, Sherrard 3, Schulte 2, Dean, Team 1), Sullivan 26 (Hills 8, Kelley 5, Pirtle 2, Flanagan 2, Adams 2, Roshel, Team 6). Assists — Bloomfield 16 (Sherrard 5, Schulte 4, Dean 4, Royal 2, Graf), Sullivan 15 (Kelley 9, Flanagan 2, Hills, King, Pirtle, Adams). Steals — Bloomfield 7 (Schulte 2, Sherrard 2, Dean 2, Beard), Sullivan 8 (King 3, Kelley 2, Flanagan 2, Adams). Blocks — Bloomfield 1 (Combs), Sullivan 1 (Hills).
JV — Sullivan 50 (Jack Ridgway 15, Eli Gettinger 13), Bloomfield 49 (Austin Hall 13, Quentin Ross 11).
Next — Sullivan (17-2) plays Wednesday at Terre Haute North. Bloomfield (12-8) hosts Evansville Christian on Tuesday.
