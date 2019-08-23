Excitement was already in the air Friday night as high school football was officially back around the state of Indiana.
That excitement was heightened at Sullivan during a first half that saw the Golden Arrows play well on both sides of the ball to give themselves a two-score lead over visiting North Knox.
But the Warriors, helped by several Sullivan penalties, got back into the game late, making things go from exciting to nerve-wracking in a hurry.
The roller-coaster ride of emotions came to a stop when the clock winded down for the final time after the Sullivan defense came up with the last of many stops to hold off North Knox 15-12.
“We jumped out and played really well early and had all of the momentum and then those penalties really took the air out of us,” Sullivan coach Blaine Powell said. “It was a great game with two great teams.”
With starting quarterback Karter Vernelson sidelined for the first two games of the season due to disciplinary reasons, Sullivan turned to its backup signal-caller Tristan Drake.
Drake, a junior, was making his first career varsity start Friday. But the way Powell called plays for him, and the way he delivered time after time, those in attendance would have never known it in the early going.
Sullivan wasn’t able to get much on its first drive of the night, which ended in a punt.
However, the next two lit up the scoreboard and had those donning the purple and gold up on their feet.
Starting on the North Knox 34-yard line, Drake, along with running back Jake Skinner put the Arrows near midfield before Drake lofted a pass down the right sideline, where Grant Bell hauled it in for a 33-yard pitch and catch, putting the hosts into the red zone for the first time.
Three plays later, they were in the end zone for the first time in 2019 after Drake faked a handoff to Kyle Vernelson, who drew the attention of the Warrior defense as he headed toward the left sideline.
Drake then put the ball into the hands of Skinner, who weaved his way in for the 3-yard touchdown, putting Sullivan up 8-0 after the successful two-point conversion.
North Knox picked up 15 yards on its ensuing drive, but it stalled out, forcing a punt to Kyle Vernelson, which was bobbled and put on the turf. He recovered it without a problem, though, and quickly made up for the loss of eight yards from the change of possession.
On the very first play, the speedy Vernelson got behind his defender and caught the pass from Drake for an 80-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 15-0.
“He just continued to play through any kind of mistake or anything bad that would happen. He just kept playing. I’m proud as heck of him,” said Powell of Drake. “The way he stayed with what he wanted to do and didn’t get rattled, and he was playing both ways a lot.”
The Warriors got on the board in what was a whacky second quarter that saw the ball get turned over a combined four times on a 3-yard run by Cole Richter.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively at the start of the third quarter until North Knox strung together a few positive plays and put the ball at the Sullivan 15.
That’s as far as the Warriors got.
Kyle Vernelson, who had quite the opening-night performance on both sides of the ball, intercepted the pass headed for the end zone, ending yet another Warrior drive without points going on the board, a scenario that was seen over and over Friday.
“Hats off to our defense because, man, they played lights out,” Powell said.
The visitors got on the board in the most improbable fashion with 2:19 left in the game on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Reece Hammelman to Holtman Doades after the Arrows pushed them back 22 yards on the previous two plays, cutting the Sullivan lead to 15-12.
But Jackson Shake recovered the onside kick, which allowed nearly all of the remaining time to run off before the Sullivan defense came up with the biggest stop of the night at midfield as time expired to secure the win.
