A successful 12 hours of Saturday high school basketball concluded at night with Game 6 of the inaugural Gobbler Games Shootout and most of the action was provided by Linton junior Logan Webb, who poured in 24 points to lead the Miners over Parke Heritage 51-38 in Hulman Center.
Cold shooting plagued the Wolves in the first half as they missed their first nine attempts from 3-point range. That, along with Webb's 13 early points, were huge factors in creating a 26-15 halftime advantage for Linton.
"He can play" Linton coach Joey Hart said of the 6-foot-4 Webb, who also contributed seven rebounds for the contest.
Noble Johnson sank a 3-point goal to open the third period, pulling Parke Heritage within 26-18. Midway through the same frame, a nice spin move inside by the same player sliced the Wolves' deficit to 30-23.
Linton's Joey Hart (son of the coach) and Parke Heritage's Anthony Wood traded treys, then Webb scored five quick points on a putback and a 3 in the final two minutes of the third quarter to pad the Miners' cushion to 38-26.
A Noble Johnson 3 helped the Wolves claw within 40-31 early in the fourth stanza, but an inside basket from Nathan Frady followed by a free throw from Braden Walters boosted Linton's margin back into double digits and it remained there for the rest of the game.
Besides Webb, young Hart was the Miners' only double-figure scorer with 11 points. Wood paced the Parke Countians with 13 points, while the well-known Johnson brothers of Christian (10 points and seven rebounds) and Noble (eight rebounds) did their parts as well.
Afterward, coach Hart was proud of how his players defended Christian Johnson — usually two at a time — to prevent him from exploding offensively. The veteran coach also offered a few kind words about the Wolves as a whole.
"That was their first game of the year," he pointed out. "Parke Heritage is going to get better and we're going to get better."
