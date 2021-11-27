GOBBLER GAMES SHOOTOUT GAME 3: Powerful Knights pull away late vs. Thunderbirds

Northview and North Central both flashed considerable high school potential Saturday afternoon in the third game of the Gobbler Games Shootout in Hulman Center.
The Knights ended the game on a 21-5 run for a 70-49 win, demonstrating they might be a threat to equal or surpass last year's team and its 18 wins and regional runner-up finish.
But the fact that the Thunderbirds were within 49-44 late in the third quarter — with a starter out and a severe disadvantage on the boards — would seem to indicate that North Central has possibilities too.
"Our growth from our scrimmage to today was phenomenal," coach Michael Byrum of the Knights said after the game. "I think we can play a lot of different styles; we just have to figure out what we're good at."
"We played 19 minutes of a 32-minute game," said coach Vance Edmondson of North Central. "We matched [Northview's] intensity for a little bit."
North Central shot 61% in the first half, with DeShawn Clark getting 12 points, and there were seven lead changes in the first 10 minutes.
Northview closed out the half with a 14-6 run for a 39-31 lead, but the Thunderbirds got the first five points of the third quarter. Landon Carr of the Knights had a basket, an assist and three free throws as Northview got the last seven points of the quarter, and North Central never got closer than 10 points after that.
Ethan DeHart came off the bench — he'd missed some practices because of a COVI scare, Byrum indicated — and led Northview with 17 points. Carr had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards, Braden Allen and Drew Cook scored 13 each and Jacob Fowler added 11. Nolan White was as valuable as any of them, handing out eight assists.
"Too much," Edmondson said. "Five guys in double figures, that's the sign of a good team."
Clark had a game-high 21 points for North Central and Trevor Hadley added 15, but no one else scored more than five. And Northview almost doubled the Thunderbirds in rebounds.
"We needed a couple of other guys to step up [offensively]," Edmondson said. "We kind of got bullied on the boards. They're a strong team."
North Central guard Tyler Vaughn will miss four to six weeks, Edmondson said, after suffering an injury during their scrimmage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.