GOBBLER GAMES SHOOTOUT GAME 2: Graf posts 22 points, 13 boards to lead Bloomfield over Clovers

Cloverdale probably didn’t feel terrible about trailing Bloomfield 9-7 after a two-hand dunk by its Kyle Thomas late in the first quarter.
Then the Cardinals from Greene County rattled off 17 consecutive points — highlighted by a pair of 3-point goals by Justin Beard — and ran away from the Clovers to post a 54-22 victory. This was Game 2 of the Gobbler Games Shootout for boys high school basketball Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center.
Baylin Graf, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, paced Bloomfield with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Beard added 13 points and 6-7 Peter Combs contributed 11 points.
“Graf plays extremely hard and never quits," Bloomfield coach J.B. Neill told the Tribune-Star. "He has posted double-doubles in our first two games.”
Combs culminated the 17-0 run with a two-hand dunk with 3:04 left in the first half, boosting the Cardinals’ advantage to 26-7.
Graf tallied the final basket of the half, then Combs drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Graf followed with a short bank shot to pad the Cardinals’ cushion to 33-9 early in the third period.
Graf closed the third quarter with a three-point play and a layin to give Bloomfield a 41-14 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Ahead 43-16, the Cards used a 3 by Beard, an inside bucket by Combs, a rebound basket by Graf and a layup by Beard to establish the largest margin of the afternoon at 36 points (52-16) with 4:27 remaining.
A couple of layups by Brady Koosman helped the Clovers pull closer down the stretch.
Kyle Thomas and Tayt Jackson were Cloverdale’s top scorers with seven points apiece.
Shooting was a problem for the Clovers, who went 1 for 11 from the field in the second quarter and 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the game.
“Great team defense on [Kyle] Thomas," Neill said. "He is a very good player and Ryan Schulte was able to defend him well with help from teammates.”
