GOBBLER GAMES SHOOTOUT GAME 1: West Vigo downs North Vermillion 61-49

A 16-0 first-quarter run by West Vigo was the eventual difference Saturday in the first of six high school boys basketball games in Hulman Center in the initial Gobbler Games Shootout.
North Vermillion had jumped out to a 9-2 lead over the Vikings before the decisive rally. And although West Vigo was quickly ahead by nine points, the Falcons battled back into a second-quarter tie before falling 61-49.
"Obviously it was our first game out there [on the Hulman Center court]," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said afterward. "We didn't play as well as we hoped to play, but you've got to start somewhere."
A pair of 3-pointers by Cody Tryon and a three-point play by Dalton Thomas got the Falcons started, but West Vigo's Zeke Tanoos got eight points in the Viking rally.
Jerome White ended the first quarter with a 3-pointer for North Vermillion, however, and another 3-pointer by Tryon plus a rebound basket and 3-pointer by Carter Edney led the Falcons back into a 20-20 tie with 3:37 left in the first half.
Another basket by Tanoos broke the tie, and Ethan Kesler hit the first of his two buzzer-beaters to increase West Vigo's lead to 29-24 at intermission.
The Falcons crept within 31-30 early in the third quarter but again the Vikings surged, building their lead to 42-34 when Kesler scored from long range to end the period.
It was still a 49-42 game after a three-point play by Edney with about three minutes left, but West Vigo got back-to-back three-point plays from Ian Beaver and Connor Martin and pulled away.
Kesler led all scorers with 19 points for West Vigo, which got balanced contributions from Tanoos (14 points, eight rebounds), Beaver (10 points, six rebounds, three steals), Whyatt Easton (seven points, seven rebounds) and Martin (six points).
White had 17 points and eight rebounds, Tryon 13 points with three assists and Edney 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for North Vermillion.
"I thought we played as good as we could have played," said Falcon coach Cody Wright, whose team shot 50% from the field and will be without perhaps its best scorer Landon Naylor for a few more games. "Turnovers hurt us [11 in the second half] and we weren't able to set our defense [as a result]."
"We did some things really well," Boehler concluded, "and there are things we have to work on."
