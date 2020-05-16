Glenn: The IHSAA case against Session and the Pirates

While the genesis of the 1951 case against Glenn, over-age star player Charley Session, coach Jack Williams and principal George Bibich is shrouded in mystery, rumor and bad feelings even 69 years after the fact, the IHSAA recorded its investigation for posterity, a record preserved in the IHSAA's electronic archives.
The official investigation began in May 1951. Glenn was “turned in”, if you will, after a letter co-signed by principals from seven of Vigo County’s 15 high schools operating at the time – West Terre Haute, Concannon, New Goshen, Blackhawk, Otter Creek, Fontanet and Gerstmeyer. This came after the IHSAA said it couldn't act on its own suspicion that Session was over-age until a school asked the IHSAA to do so.
Most Glenn observers weren’t surprised other Vigo County township schools were party to the investigation given the competitive nature between the township schools. Gerstmeyer being the only city school officially involved in the investigation, however, is something that rankles Glenn fans to the present-day.
"Everybody in Glenn thought Howard Sharpe [Gerstmeyer coach] turned them in and that he did it on purpose. Glenn beat them in their first game on their home floor [Gerstmeyer's gym, still located on 13th Street, opened in at the end of the 1950 season] and they beat them in sectional and the Wabash Valley [in that era]. There was never any love lost between Gerstmeyer and Glenn," said Robert Stephens, who grew up in Swalls, and who attended Glenn schools until consolidation.
Glenn kids were sent to Gerstmeyer after consolidation — an irritation to many — but Webster thinks the Gerstmeyer players of the early 1950s took a different view.
“I talked with Harley and Arley Andrews [Gerstmeyer standouts from their 1953 and 1954 state finalists] about this one time. They were just starting their careers. They told me that as a team they told Howard Sharpe [Gerstmeyer coach] to just let it go, but ..." Webster said.
Birth certificate confusion
The IHSAA initiated a June 2 hearing and explained its rationale for the delay until long after basketball season concluded.
“Rumors and certain unofficial information had come to the attention of the I.H.S.A.A. during the latter part of the basketball season, but no investigation was instituted because no official protest by a member school had been filed,” the IHSAA Board Of Control Meeting minutes from June 2, 1951 said.
The IHSAA’s investigation turned up Session’s Kentucky birth certificate, a 1940-41 school record from Kentucky, his school records in Vigo County (Session initially attended school inside Terre Haute), his Selective Service induction, and public health record.
All pointed to Session being born on July 2, 1930 in Union County, Ky.
Bibich was aware of a birth certificate discrepancy as early as February 1950. He filed two contradictory affidavits, including one that stated that Charley’s mother, Fannie, said Charley was born in Terre Haute on July 2, 1931.
The other affidavit said that Fannie had a son named Charles born on July 2, 1930 in Kentucky, but that the baby died in infancy. When Fannie Session had another child, she also named him Charles.
Fannie Session insisted that the second affidavit was the true story, but after a conference with her attorney, he said she had “probably been mistaken”.
Confronted by the five members of the IHSAA board, IHSAA commissioner L.V. Phillips, two other members of the IHSAA brass and the Lost Creek Township administrators present, Fannie Session said Charles was born on July 2, 1930, making him ineligible for 1950-51 contests.
Williams was not present as he was on vacation in Florida when the meeting was called. The IHSAA delayed a decision until it could speak with Williams.
IHSAA confronts Williams and Bibich
On June 12, Williams met with the IHSAA. The minutes on Williams are more pointed than the bland legal language used in most investigations. The minutes went so far to say Williams “contributed very little to the investigation”.
According to the minutes, it said Williams gave little concern to the eligibility of his players – leaving that matter to the principal. However, the minutes also pointed out that Williams later said he discussed Session’s age “over a hundred cups of coffee” with Bibich.
Though Williams maintained he didn’t know Session’s age during his Glenn career, the IHSAA confronted him with the evidence it built when it met with Fannie Session and asked Williams if he thought the July 2, 1930 birthdate was correct.
“From the evidence I have heard here, evidently there is no doubt,” Williams was quoted as saying in the minutes.
Part of the confusion lied in Session’s record from the beginning at Glenn. His birthdate was recorded as July 2, 1932 when he entered school in 1948. The birthdate was changed by Bibich prior to the 1950 sectional.
Bibich could not explain the original 1932 birthdate because he wasn’t principal in 1948.
The IHSAA had further evidence. It had testimony that Bibich and Williams accompanied Session to the Selective Service office in April 1951, and at that point, they were shown his true age. The IHSAA asked both Bibich and Williams why they didn’t self-report Session's true age.
“Principal Bibich, Coach Williams and Trustee (Charles) Deeter indicated that this was not done for fear of the serious repercussions it might have in the school and community,” the board minutes indicated as Glenn’s response.
The IHSAA accused Glenn of not conducting a complete investigation due to pressure within the community, the organization praised Bibich and Deeter for their cooperation, but rebuked Williams for not taking more of an active investigative role, saying, “due to the extraordinary success of Coach Williams and his team, the influence of the coach in the school outweighed that of the principal in matters pertaining to athletics.”
The IHSAA claimed that had Williams cooperated, there would have been no serious repercussions.
The punishment was severe. Glenn had to forfeit all of its 1951 regular season games — the Pirates were undefeated — and non-IHSAA tournament contests (it did not apply to IHSAA Tournament games) and was suspended from the IHSAA until Jan. 1, 1952.
Glenn was only allowed to play 10 games after Jan. 1, exclusive of tourneys. However, the Wabash Valley Association banned Glenn from the 1952 Wabash Valley Classic in addition to the IHSAA penalties. Bibich and Williams were “severely reprimanded” for not turning themselves after the Selective Service evidence came to light in April 1951.
Oscar Session also investigated
The IHSAA wasn’t done with Glenn or the Session family. On May 24, 1952, Charley’s brother, Oscar, was investigated.
Bibich turned Session in because he was not sure Oscar Session was born on Oct. 2, 1932 or Oct. 2, 1933. School records indicated a 1932 birth date, but records elsewhere indicated 1933.
Oscar Session was eligible for the 1952 tourney in any case, so the IHSAA recommended that Bibich straighten the matter out by the end of the 1951-52 school year.
However, that didn’t happen. Bibich left Glenn after the 1951-52 school year, replaced as principal by Ernest Chillson. The matter dragged on into the 1952-53 school year and until the Nov. 22, 1952 IHSAA Board of Control meeting.
By now, Oscar Session’s matter had gone public. Non-football schools started their basketball seasons at the start of November in that era and Session had missed games as Glenn held him out as a precaution. In the absence of a decision, Oscar Session was being tried in the court of public opinion.
Chillson requested, in writing, that the Board of Control check the records and make a decision. Going off of Bibich’s assumption that Session was born in 1932, the IHSAA punted it back to Chillson and requested that he make his own investigation.
Chillson countered by saying, “conflicting rumors, dissatisfaction among some schools concerning Session’s eligibility and reports secret information had been or would be filed with the IHSAA, it was decided all schools in Vigo County and other schools on the Glenn schedule be requested to state if they had any protest or information to file regarding Oscar B. Session’s date of birth.”
Finally, at the Dec. 11, 1952 IHSAA Board of Control meeting, the matter was put to rest.
Chillson produced a certified copy of Oscar Session’s birth record, via the Superior Court of Vigo County, that established Oscar Session’s birthdate as Oct. 2, 1933 in Kentucky.
Session was eligible for the 1952-53, though he missed five games, and citing legal advice, the IHSAA closed the matter.