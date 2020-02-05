Girls swimming sectional shifts to Avon this year

IHSAA sectional time has arrived for the sport of swimming, with the girls getting started at 5:30 p.m. today at Avon and Crawfordsville for Wabash Valley schools.
Action will conclude Saturday with sectional finals at all 20 of the state’s sites.
Last year’s girls sectional that involved Wabash Valley teams took place in the Vigo County Aquatic Center, but now it’s back in Avon.
Which teams are favored to win?
In the latest coaches poll for girls swimming, Plainfield was ranked 11th in the state and Avon was tied for 22nd. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are likely to battle for the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the sectional.
“The girls at South are very excited about the sectional,” South girls coach Emily Marrs said. “Our ultimate goal is to get as many girls as possible to qualify to swim in the sectional finals on Saturday and drop time in both individual events and relays.”
Marrs agreed that sophomore Haley Sakbun is favored to finish first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.
“[Sakbun’s] goal goal is be a back-to-back sectional champion in both of these events,” Marrs mentioned. “Lauren Kirchner and Macey Mong [of South] are contenders to have top-eight finishes in the 50 free and 100 free. The members of all three relays are hopeful to make major time drops.”
Among the schools competing in the Crawfordsvile Sectional today and Saturday are South Vermillion and North Vermillion.
Admission at both sites is $6 per night or $10 for both nights.
Participating sectional teams
(listed in alphabetical order)
Avon — Avon, Cascade, Danville Community, Greencastle, North Putnam, Plainfield, South Putnam, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo.
Crawfordsville — Attica, Benton Central, Covington, Crawfordsville, Delphi Community, Fountain Central, North Montgomery, North Vermillion, Seeger, South Vermillion, Southmont, Twin Lakes, Western Boone.
Advancement
(Source: ihsaa.org)
Swimming
1. First-place sectional winners in each event qualify for the state meet plus...
2. Any contestant who equals or betters the state time standard in their respective event in the consolation finals or championship finals of the sectional qualifies for the state. The state standard may not be achieved by a swimmer who is competing as the first leg of a relay.
3. The next fastest number of contestants in the state that would bring the total number of state meet entrants to 32 in each event. In the event that a tie exists for the 32nd position, the tie shall stand and both swimmers shall advance to the state championships.
Diving
1. First- through fourth-place sectional winners will qualify for the diving regional.
2. First- through eighth-place regional winners will qualify for the state finals.
